News

2023: Sanwo-Olu, SGF, Sultan, CAN task Nigerians on peace, justice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as gov cautions on utterances, actions

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, and leaders of the Nigeria Inter-Religion Council (NIREC) have called on Nigerians, irrespective of religious and ethnic differences to work together for peace and justice in country.

Sanwo-Olu, Mustapha and co-chairmen of NIREC – Sultan of Sokoto and leader of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar and President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. (Dr.) Daniel Okoh, made the appeal on Monday during the 3rd Quarter Meeting 2022 of the Nigeria Inter- Religion Council held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island.

The governor in his address urged religious and traditional leaders to continue making it a collective responsibility to preach and work towards promoting unity, peace, justice and tranquility in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme of the meeting, “Working together for justice and peace,” Sanwo-Olu said promoting unity, peace, justice and tranquility in Nigeria will bring about a peaceful coexistence among the people.

He said: “I believe with the case of NIREC that we have today and that we have seen consistently, this country will not be put to shame. “I am hoping that the conversations, discussions and decisions at the NIREC meeting will further strengthen that thing that we all swore to; to ensure justice, peace and equity in this country.

“We are at a time this country needs all of us, now more than ever before and so, we should not allow hate speech. “We cannot afford ethnic bigotry. We cannot afford to be divided. “We are going into elections; let us see the commitment and nationality in all of us.”

The governor also expressed his administration’s commitment to the delivery of dividends of democracy in Lagos State.

“As a political leader, the only way we will not fail our people is by ensuring that we give good governance. I stand here as your 15th Governor of Lagos State and I want to repeat that the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda is something that we are committed to and it is something that we have signed unto,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC chairman suspended for wishing Buhari dead

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Adamawa State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the Yola South Local Government Caretaker Chairman of the party, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, for allegedly attacking President Muhammadu Buhari on social media. The viral audio clip was posted on August 9, in which a voice widely recognised as that of Suleiman; said to have […]
News Top Stories

DSS: Our personnel didn’t escape from Kuje Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Department of State Services (DSS), has said none of its personnel escaped from the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre, after Tuesday’s night attack by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs). A statement, yesterday, by the Service spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said there was no special assignment by personnel, as at the time of the incident. Afunanya said: […]
News

Keyamo: I’ll put pressure on security agents to track killers of Sowore’s brother

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), says himself and other compatriots will pressurise law-enforcement agents to track down the killers of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore. The minister stated this in a condolence letter to the activist on Saturday. It had been reported that kidnappers around […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica