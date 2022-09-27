2023: Sanwo-Olu, SGF, Sultan, CAN task Nigerians on peace, justice

…as gov cautions on utterances, actions

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, and leaders of the Nigeria Inter-Religion Council (NIREC) have called on Nigerians, irrespective of religious and ethnic differences to work together for peace and justice in country.

Sanwo-Olu, Mustapha and co-chairmen of NIREC – Sultan of Sokoto and leader of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar and President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. (Dr.) Daniel Okoh, made the appeal on Monday during the 3rd Quarter Meeting 2022 of the Nigeria Inter- Religion Council held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island.

The governor in his address urged religious and traditional leaders to continue making it a collective responsibility to preach and work towards promoting unity, peace, justice and tranquility in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme of the meeting, “Working together for justice and peace,” Sanwo-Olu said promoting unity, peace, justice and tranquility in Nigeria will bring about a peaceful coexistence among the people.

He said: “I believe with the case of NIREC that we have today and that we have seen consistently, this country will not be put to shame. “I am hoping that the conversations, discussions and decisions at the NIREC meeting will further strengthen that thing that we all swore to; to ensure justice, peace and equity in this country.

“We are at a time this country needs all of us, now more than ever before and so, we should not allow hate speech. “We cannot afford ethnic bigotry. We cannot afford to be divided. “We are going into elections; let us see the commitment and nationality in all of us.”

The governor also expressed his administration’s commitment to the delivery of dividends of democracy in Lagos State.

“As a political leader, the only way we will not fail our people is by ensuring that we give good governance. I stand here as your 15th Governor of Lagos State and I want to repeat that the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda is something that we are committed to and it is something that we have signed unto,” he said.

