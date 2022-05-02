2023: Saraki capable of fixing Nigeria’s security, economy challenges –Olateru-Olagbegi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Nekan Olateru-Olagbegi has identified former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki as the most appropriate person who could fix the nation’s economy and security challenges.

Olateru-Olagbegi, whowas the Special Adviser to the immediate past government of Ondo State on Investment, said Nigerians, especially the SouthWest, must play an active role in who becomes the candidates of both PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He observed that the critical challenges facing the nation was absence of good leadership taking charge of the nation’s affairs.

According to him, the citizenry would have to be decisive in choosing who should be handed the mandate of running the nation’s affairs in the 2023 general elections.

He tasked the people of the Southwest to play a vital role in choosing who should be the nextpresidentof thenationin order to avoid total collapse of the system. Hiswords:”Insearchof the nextleadershipof thecountry, I believe the Southwest has a major role to play from both All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We have a role to play because in the first republic, the Action Group party started from here, what we were able to achieve through AG was effectivelycopiedbyotherzones and Nigeria got better with it. “This period, the whole world knew that the biggest problem Nigeria is facing is leadership.

Those of us from the Southwest now have a big role to play and should have the courage to ensure that the next president Nigeria has is a detribalized one. Someone who can build bridges, nonethnic- biased, someone who can cut across all religions, someone that is brilliant and has capacity to lead this country out of the woods.

“And the only person who can do that now is Dr. Bukola Saraki. I believe he is the solution to the current Nigeria’s problems. He’s young enough and has the energy.

When you talk of a president who can manage the country 24/7, I see him as one. “He knows and understands Nigeria’s problems because he is a two-term governor, chairmanof governors’ forum, two-term senator and president of the Senate.

He has gone through the real problems of Nigeria. He is now one of those who can proffer solutions to it because of his experiences and capacity. “He represents both the northern and southern parts of the country.

So, in his dealings, he’s going to be detribalized. He will make policies that will favour everybody. He’s not going to be a zonal president, that’s why I said he’s the right person who can paddle thenation’scanoenow.

“The rest of the world is exploring other planets, yet we are here we cannot even power our streets. We need someone who can make decisions because we need to go beyond our present crawling.

If wecandothat, theeconomy will bounce back. “He is highly connected and most of his mates in higher institutions are now governors and captains of industry in Europe and the United States of America. He can easily approach and attract them to invest in Nigeria.”

