2023: Saraki group urges Edo PDP to support his presidential ambition

In preparations for the 2023 presidential election, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, Chairman, Contact & Advocacy Council, Dr. Bukola Saraki Presidential Campaign Organisation, has urged members of PDP in Edo State to support Bukola Saraki Presidential ambition. He urged Nigerians to elect the next president based on competence and not on religion and ethnicity. Hagher, who made the appeal in Benin yesterday while soliciting support from Edo State delegates ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, said unfortunately Nigerians have been using ethnicity and religion in choosing leaders of the country.

While stating that his principal, Saraki, is a man with no ethnic or religious bias, the Chairman boasted that Saraki stands tall and remains the most competent and qualified aspirant among others. While stating that Nigeria’s problem is not resources but leadership, Hagher added: “Nigeria has refused to identify the right man and put him in a leadership position.

“We choose our leaders based on religion; we choose leaders based on zoning; we choose our leaders based on identity politics. “Nigeria is a diverse society. We cannot continue to use these parameters in choosing our leaders, especially the position of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “Therefore, he is offering himself as the president that the whole Nigeria will identify with.” Hagher, who disclosed that Saraki has promised the women 35 per cent representation in leadership positions if elected as president, added that his principal would make youths below 35 years of age to be ministers in all the ministries. “He has promised 35 per cent representation to the women. Likewise the youths should have hope.

“Each ministry will have a minister who is a youth. All the 36 states will produce a minister that is below the age of 35, because he believes in the youths,” he added. Responding on behalf of the Edo State chapter of the PDP and the State Working Committee, Mr. Harrison Omagbon, Deputy Chairman of Edo PDP, expressed fear that if the APC govern the country for another four years, Nigeria may cease to exist as a nation.

