News

2023: Saraki is the best for Nigeria, the right man to take over from Buhari– IBB

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on 2023: Saraki is the best for Nigeria, the right man to take over from Buhari– IBB

The presidential ambition of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, got a tremendous boost on Wednesday as former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, threw his formidable weight behind it. Babangida said he will support Saraki, describing him as the right man to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The former military strongman was responding to a request from a delegation of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS), National Campaign Advocacy Council led by its Chairman, Prof Hagher Iorwuese and Director- General, Chief Osaro Onaiwu, who were at his Minna Hill top residence to seek support for Saraki. Babangida, who did not hide his admiration for Saraki did not mince words, but equated him to a Self-Propelled (SP) artillery gun, an abbrevia-tion for Senate President, whose credentials and personality speak for him. According to Babangida: “Many aspirants had come and will come here.

But a young man of his (Saraki) status who knows the country well should lead the country for maximum results. “Am glad to have found people who have defined who a true Nigerian leader should be. This definition was lacking. Am happy you have identified someone who can do the job. The narrative has to change. I know your client very well. I am part of him. His father was very close to me. “You have zeroed on a good candidate. I call him SP. In the artillery we have a Self-Propelled gun called SP with strategic responsibility and functions. That is who he is.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WHO’s COVID-19 rapid test tools excite PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The latest plans of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to roll out 120 million effective COVID- 19 rapid test tools has become a source of excitement to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the control of the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss […]
News Top Stories

2023: Afenifere set to float party

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta and Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has hinted that it may float a political party to challenge the existing parties ahead of the 2023 elections.   The acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, disclosed this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists after the annual general meeting of the group.   The meeting attended by leaders and members of […]
News

Shasha: We’ll ensure justice for victims – Makinde

Posted on Author Mohammed Nasr Shuaibu Bauchi

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State declared yesterday that his government would ensure that justice was served on victims of crisis that erupted between Hausa and the Yoruba residents of Sasa Market of Akinyele Local Government, Ibadan at the weekend.   The governor disclosedthat a judicial panel would also be inaugurated to investigate the crisis […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica