2023: Saraki meets Obasanjo, says Nigeria doesn’t need part-time President

Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, Monday declared that Nigeria does not need a part-time President that won’t be always available to address challenges of the country.

The former Senate President stated this while addressing delegates of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State after a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Saraki insisted that, among the aspirants jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, he remains the only aspirant with the energy and capacity to carry the workload and the demands of the office of the President.

Saraki, who was accompanied by the former National Chairman of the party, Abubakar Kawu Baraje arrived at the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at 12.04 pm.

According to him, only a President that is up and running can solve the worsening state of insecurity, bad economy and disunity in the country.

“We need a President that will stand, that is bold and courageous. We all know four years as the Senate President, I stood for this country, I stood for what I believed was in the interest of this country.

“Let us find that person who has the energy because the work of a President is not part-time, especially now the country is very bad.

“Nigeria needs a President that is up and running, not a President that will be giving instructions because when you give instructions and you don’t check nothing will happen.

“You need somebody that has the energy to do it. I believe that I have that energy and capacity to do it,” Saraki said.

