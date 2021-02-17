News Top Stories

2023: Saraki, PDP leaders parley Jonathan

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation and strategy committee, yesterday, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan. It was rumoured that the former president was being wooed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2023 presidential election on its platform, though Jonathan had denied plan for him to leave PDP, but silent on his presidential ambition.

The six-member committee, led by former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, met with Jonathan at his Maitama, Abuja office. Members of the committee, set up in 2019 to resolve the internal crisis within the PDP, arrived at Jonathan’s office at 1:30p.m. and went into a closed door session. The meeting lasted for about one and half hours. A source at the meeting stated that the former president expressed his grievances against the party. Jonathan had not attended any PDP functions since he left office, although it was not known if any invitation had been extended to him. Saraki, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said Jonathan is now ready to work for PDP.

“He gave us his views and we are very happy. He reassured all of us of his commitment to the PDP and he told us that he is still ready to offer his time, experience and resources to strengthen the party and that is very strong and important for us. “Of course, you know there are funny issues going on, but we are leaving this place very happy,” Saraki said.

He warned “all those people of the other party that would like to come and disturb our leaders” to stop, adding, “our leaders are here and they are ready to work for the party.” The former Senate President, however, could not react to the question whether Jonathan is nursing presidential ambitious in 2023, but said the former president is ready “to avail the PDP his experience, time and resources to return it to power, particularly at the centre.” According to him, the committee is starting with the former president “to let him know what our plans are and also to hear his own views and advice on what we need to do and how to do it as well as how we need to strengthen the party and reconcile aggrieved members in order to bring about unity and focus in our party.

“We spoke about what role former Presidents like him will play and he left us feeling very happy that yes, he will like to play that role in the PDP and helping our committee to move forward.” The reconciliation committee comprises former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim; former Governors Ibrahim Dankwambo, Ibrahim Shema and Liyel Imoke while former House of Representatives leader, Mrs. Mulikat Adeola-Akande is the secretary.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria needs mercenaries to defeat Boko Haram –Gov

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye

Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye   Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has asked the Federal Government to consider the recruitment of foreign mercenaries to help in tackling the worsening insecurity challenge posed by Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.   Zulum made the suggestion when he received a Federal Government delegation that visited […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Lagos tanker drivers insist on strike as talks fail

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Petroleum Tankers Drivers Association (PTDA) will go ahead with its planned strike which begins on Monday as the body fail to reach an agreement with the Lagos State government on Sunday. This was made known by the National Chairman of PTDA, Mr Salimonu Oladiti in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. He said that the Lagos […]
News

Ohanaeze lauds Uzodinma over improved security measures in Imo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President-General of South-East socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo yesterday commended Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on how the governor had improved security in the state in the last few months of his administration.   Nwodo, who spoke to newsmen after a closeddoor meeting with Uzodimma also advised Imolites, including traditional rulers, town union […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica