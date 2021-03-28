2023: Saraki writes PDP, wants free nomination fees for youths

The National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recommended free nomination fee for aspirant under 35 years of age.

The committee, which is headed by former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, also recommended that “only persons not less than 18 years old and not more than 35 years can contest for the position of youth leader at all levels of the party structure – wards, local government, state and national.”

In a one-page letter dated March 25, 2021, and addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, the committee advised the National Working Committee (NWC) to immediately recommend to the National Executive Committee (NEC) that the party constitution be amended to that effect.

It explained that the recommendation was as a result of the meeting it held with the PDP National Youth Leader and other youth leaders across the 36 states of the nation on March 9, “in furtherance of its mandate to resolve disputes, reconcile aggrieved members and foster cohesion and unity within the party.”

The last National Assembly had passed a ‘Not Too Young to Run Act’ sponsored by former member of PDP of the House of Representatives, to encourage young people participation in politics.

What Saraki’s committee wants PDP to do is to charge youth political aspirant on its platform, only fee for expression of interest form, just as is the case of women.

