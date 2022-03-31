2023: Saraki’s Presidential Bid Gets Boost 

Metro & Crime

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A group, under the auspices of Network Alliance Forum, have expressed their support for the presidential bid of the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The Forum made its preference for Saraki known on Wednesday at a crowded press conference in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The pro-Saraki people  who claimed to have members across the 193 wards of the state, said the former governor of Kwara State has all it takes to take Nigeria out of the woods and return it to the path of progress and prosperity.

The Chairman of the Network Alliance Forum, Alhaji Yusuf Gidado,  who addressed the media, was flanked by other leaders of the forum, Alhaji Mumeen Olomigbona, Alhaji Abdulhameed Mannah and Alhaji Isiaka Elewusanyan.

“There is no doubt in our mind that the person that best fits in for this job is no any other person than Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“From his track records of achievements as a presidential aide, two terms governor, chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Senate President, Saraki had demonstrated capacity to rule Nigeria effectively.

“Our man has the capacity and  influence to bring about the much desired industrial development in Nigeria,” Gidado stated.

He added: “Aside Saraki’s passion for youths development, he equally believes in fairness, equity and justice, which he exhibited as the Senate President.

“In the light of the above listed sterling leadership qualities of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, we believe that he stands out as the most qualified person to lead the country come 2023. We therefore appeal to Nigerians to support our son, Saraki to become Nigeria’s next president.”

 

