2023: Science, Tech Minister, Onu, joins presidential race

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Friday, declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presidential aspirant, who made a public declaration at the Nicon Hilton Hotel in Abuja, said his desire to rule the country, was informed by his conviction of midwifing a better and more prosperous nation.

“I have the knowledge, the experience, the credibility, the education having been trained in one of the best universities in the world, the vision, the integrity, maturity and a man who can be trusted,” Onu declared.

The presidential hopeful will be slugging it out with the Vice President, Prof. Yomi Osinbajo, former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, among other aspirants, who have since picked up their Expression of Interest/Nomination Forms.

The former governor of old Abia State promised to make Nigeria self-reliant, saying the continuous dependence on other nations for assistance, was counter-productive.

According to him: “The Almighty God that created us, gave our dear nation, everything that she needs to be a leader in the world. Working together, we will make use of the knowledge economy driven by STI to make Nigeria truly great.

“My fellow Nigerians, we have the key to unlock the prosperity of our dear nation, and this key is a knowledge economy driven by science, technology and innovation.

“As a man of great compassion, and also believing that women are great builders of nations, I did not want any pregnant woman or child to die either during pregnancy or childbirth, which are the most challenging periods in any woman’s life, just because the woman cannot afford to pay hospital bills. Hence, all pregnant women received free treatment in public hospitals.

“This is so, because no nation has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern times, without the efficient and effective deployment of science, technology and innovation to nation-building.

“I am convinced that I have the knowledge, the experience, the credibility, the education having been trained in one of the best universities in the world, the vision, the integrity, maturity and a man who can be trusted.”

