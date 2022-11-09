Metro & Crime

2023: Score yourself before leaving office, Cleric tells Buhari

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

Ahead the 2023 general election in the country, the Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, Imo State, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Enyinnaya Okoroafor has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to take a stock of his administration and make public his scorecard before bowing out of office next year.

The cleric noted that the President should be sincere in evaluating his administration and scoring himself on a number of skills sectoral indices such as insecurity, appointments, employments, educational advancement, infrastructural development, healthcare, inflation, high dollar rate and devaluation of the naira.

The Prelate made the demand in his Presidential Address to the 3rd Session of the 9th Synod of the Diocese, which was held at the Christ Anglican Church Emeabiam, Owerri West Council Area.

Dwelling extensively on the worrisome state of the nation amidst immeasurable human and natural endowments, Bishop Okoroafor lamented that while the brain-drain syndrome persists as a result of unconducive environment, insecurity had replaced security, just as the spate of tribalism, ethno-religious bigotry, political deceit, corruption at all levels of national life, unpatriotic nationals, inconsistency in national policies, lop-sidedness in the distribution of the commonwealth, appointments, mediocrity against meritocracy among other ills had become the order of the day.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Drama as prison officials bar reporters at arraignment of Speaker, lawmakers

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

There was a mild drama yesterday as prison officials prevented journalists from various media houses from accessing the court to witness the trial of the speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon David Oleyeloogun and other lawmakers accused of fraud.   The prison officials led by the Squadron Commander, Mr Ibrahim Ayooola Ogunja […]
Metro & Crime

MCDN organises workshop for Bayelsa journalists

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa.

In order to keep Bayelsa journalists abreast of the latest way of reporting so that they can hold the public office holders accountable, the United States Consulate in Nigeria at the weekend concluded its virtual capacity-building workshop for them. Organised by Media Career Development Network (MCDN) Nigeria and funded by the Consulate as part of […]
Metro & Crime

Customs: JBOD makes 48 seizures of contrabands worth N107.7m

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The North Central Joint Border Operations Drill (JBOD) has made 48 seizures of various contrabands with total paid value (DPV) of N107.7 million. This was disclosed by the JBOD Coordinator, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while briefing journalists on the activities of the Sector in the last 24 days. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica