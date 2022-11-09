2023: Score yourself before leaving office, Cleric tells Buhari

Ahead the 2023 general election in the country, the Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, Imo State, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Enyinnaya Okoroafor has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to take a stock of his administration and make public his scorecard before bowing out of office next year.

The cleric noted that the President should be sincere in evaluating his administration and scoring himself on a number of skills sectoral indices such as insecurity, appointments, employments, educational advancement, infrastructural development, healthcare, inflation, high dollar rate and devaluation of the naira.

The Prelate made the demand in his Presidential Address to the 3rd Session of the 9th Synod of the Diocese, which was held at the Christ Anglican Church Emeabiam, Owerri West Council Area.

Dwelling extensively on the worrisome state of the nation amidst immeasurable human and natural endowments, Bishop Okoroafor lamented that while the brain-drain syndrome persists as a result of unconducive environment, insecurity had replaced security, just as the spate of tribalism, ethno-religious bigotry, political deceit, corruption at all levels of national life, unpatriotic nationals, inconsistency in national policies, lop-sidedness in the distribution of the commonwealth, appointments, mediocrity against meritocracy among other ills had become the order of the day.

