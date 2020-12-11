2023: Scores dump APC for PDP in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, scores of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Udei in Guma, home of Governor Samuel Ortom Friday defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC defectors were led by its chieftain, Hon. Michael Adyo who hails from Isherev axis of the local government.

Hon. Adyo hinged his decision to dump his former party on what he termed “its deceptive style of leadership in the state that has weakened the party and created a sense of hopelessness among its members”.

Adyo described PDP as the best political party for Isherev and indeed the entire people of the state, saying that they were happy to re-unite with Ortom and support him to continue to serve the state.

Governor Ortom, represented by the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Hon. Bernard Unenge, promised equal opportunities for the defectors.

He assured people of the area that on-going projects in the area would be completed in recorded time to better the lives of the people.

