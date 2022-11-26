Politics

2023: SDP accuses FG of using national assets to finance Tinubu’s campaign

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo has accused federal government of using state resources to finance the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adebayo also said it was unthinkable to contemplate his withdrawal from the race, this is as the party has raised alarm over alleged plans by the security agencies to arrest and discredit it’s presidential candidate based on trump up charges.

The Prince Adebayo Campaign Organisation, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja, alleged further that the state agents are now recruiting people to generate false allegations against him

Speaking through the Director General of the Campaign Council, Solomon Dalung, former Minister of Sports, Adebayo said the motive behind the plot was to embarass his personality ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

