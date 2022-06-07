2023: SDP holds presidential primary on Wednesday, disqualifies Okunnu-Lamidi

One of the female presidential aspirants on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Khadijat Okunnu-Lamidi, has been disqualified by the party’s Screening Committee.

Okunnu-Lamidi could not make the list of recommended aspirants by the Professor Tunde Adeniran-led panel on Friday ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

Described as ‘enthusiastic’, Okunnu-Lamidi aspired for the number one seat in the country on the platform of the party it could not make the list of the cleared aspirants.

However, the Prof. Tunde Adeniran-led panel encouraged her to vie for any other position such as chairmanship of a local government area or as a lawmaker in the State House of Assembly or National Assembly.

“She exudes confidence, high communication skills, pleasant personality, charisma, and enthusiasm, but she is, however, limited by experience,” the panel said.

The party’s primary is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, June 8 at International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Those screened were Khadijat Okunnu-Lamidi, Prince Adewole Adebayo and Cesnabmihilo Dorathy.

A 2011 graduate, Okunnu-Lamidi, according to her party, was disqualified because she lacked the needed experience for such an exalted position, even as the party acknowledged her potential to hold cabinet office if the party wins the 2023 presidential elections.

The panel headed by Adeniran, a former Minister of Education, had Mr Femi Melefa as Secretary, and Senator Mohammed Alkali as Vice Chairman. Other members included Hajia Saadatu Abubakar, Ibrahim Modibbo, and Mohammed Ibrahim Biu among others.

