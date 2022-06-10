2023: SDP is the authentic face of Third Force – Adebayo, presidential candidate

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that his political platform, the SDP, is the truly masses party, hence its status as the nation’s Third Force platform.

Adebayo, who recently won the SDP ticket by a landslide vote, disclosed this during a television programme.

Reacting to a report that the Labour Party is the convergence point for the Third Force movement, he said the capacity, structure, composition and programmes of the SDP makes it the face of the Third Force ahead of the 2023 polls.

He said, “Labour Party cannot lead the Third Force because the person they chose is not a Third Force person, he’s a PDP person.

” Imagine if we have gone to choose Bola Tinubu and we still pretend to be a Third Force,that would be a scandal, because he is part of the APC, he’s part of the problem and he cannot say therefore, because he is having problem in his party, one week later, he becomes a Third Force.

“Peter Obi is not Third Force, he’s a nice guy, I don’t have any problem with him but he’s not Third Force. he is not Third Force. He’s a PDP man who got disappointed in his primaries”,he said.

Adebayo explained further that the Third Force is a group of people who are disappointed in the way and manner the two mainstream parties have ruled the country, and so, looking for an alternative which the SDP represents.

“The Third Force is where majority of Nigerians believe in and are disappointed in the two ruling parties , and so ,they want a third way. Before you got disappointed personally, you would have chosen to exit the two parties and be on the Third Force and try to build a new platform.

“You cannot just crash into a Third Force because you were kicked out of your conservative or mainstream politics. The Third Force is not someone who is trying to look or go shopping for tickets, you have to belong to that movement right from time”, he stated.

He said given his capacity and capability of issues, he is the best man for the job.

According to him, his grasp of issues stands him out of the rest. “When interviews like this going on, you will know whether I know what the presidential issues are in the country, whether I know how to be the Head of State of Nigeria to know the complexities of the country, whether I can be an effective Chief Executive? I have been an effective chief executive all my working life; whether I can be a Commander in Chief, whether I understand security, whether I understand safety of people, whether I can manage Nigeria’s critical security infrastructure, whether I can do diplomacy, whether I have the energy, the vigor and the intellect, and whether I have compassion for the people, and I am honest, I can manage resources very well. Those are things people should look at and I think I have those and I have demonstrated that in my life. “

