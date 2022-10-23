2023: SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, promises women inclusive govt

Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has promised a high level of women inclusiveness in his government should he win the presidential election next year.

He made this known over the weekend in Abuja at a three-day conference with the theme: “Good Governance for Better Nigeria,” organised by the Nigerian Women 4 Good Governance.

According to him, Nigeria’s problems would be solved if families and women are empowered.

He said: “If you want to empower families, you have to empower women. I’m also an employer of labour. I became an employer of labour when I was 22 years old so I have been employing people over time. In the course of time I have employed women and men.

