Politics

2023: SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, promises women inclusive govt

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has promised a high level of women inclusiveness in his government should he win the presidential election next year.

He made this known over the weekend in Abuja at a three-day conference with the theme: “Good Governance for Better Nigeria,” organised by the Nigerian Women 4 Good Governance.

According to him, Nigeria’s problems would be solved if families and women are empowered.

He said: “If you want to empower families, you have to empower women. I’m also an employer of labour. I became an employer of labour when I was 22 years old so I have been employing people over time. In the course of time I have employed women and men.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Bello: Between ambition and reality

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri reports

Felix Nwaneri reports on the next political move by the man, who many have described as the enfant terrible of Kogi politics, Governor Yahaya Bello   Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, is one public office holder, who does not shy away from controversy. Sometimes, he courts it and gives no damn about its consequence.   […]
Politics

No one can blackmail Nigerians to gain power in 2023 –Mohammed

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Elder statesman and Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, in this interview, speaks on the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests and other national issues. Excerpts: felix nwaneri reports What is your take on attacks on some public and private properties in Lagos as well as widespread looting in parts of the country as a […]
Politics

Njoku To INEC: Obey Supreme Court judgement

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Chief Edozie Njoku has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to obey what he said is the judgement of the Supreme Court in respect of the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). New Telegraph reports that Njoku, and Victor Oye, have continued to lay claim to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica