2023: SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, vows to create 30m jobs in ICT, tourism, agric, others

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewale Adebayo, has promised to create 30 million jobs in Nigeria if voted as the country’s next president in 2023.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) International round table discussion held in Washington DC at Swahili Village, Adebayo said he intends to create jobs in the areas of agriculture, ICT, green tech, tourism, and infrastructure.

Also in attendance were other stakeholders represented by a broad spectrum of companies, countries community and business leaders like Emad Shoeb, COO of Swahili Village.

Speaking at the conference, the SDP candidate promised to partner with the NBCC International Committee’s Global Business Initiative to achieve this feat.

Adebayo, who said he decided to participate and be a guest speaker at NBCC’s Annual Convention, to further detail his “plan on creating millions of jobs and businesses in Nigeria, that will fuel economic growth in the country.”

The convention participants range from Black diasporan business owners and entrepreneurs to corporate diversity procurement managers, focused on how to develop and invest in business opportunities and relationships in Africa, the Caribbean as well as Latin America.

Additional attendees include, government officials, ministries, and agencies representing many industry sectors, all of whom are seeking to showcase investment opportunities in their countries and communities.

