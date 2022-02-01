2023: S’E presidency is about justice not zoning –Fmr Imo Gov

News Top Stories

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha yesterday made his intention to run for the Nigeria topmost office, the Presidency, known to the media, stating that Igbo Presidency in 2023 is all about justice and not zoning.

 

Okorocha, who served two terms as governor, said he is the best for the office of the President since he has his signature in all the geopolitical zones.

 

According to him, no  presidential aspirant from the non-South East zone has any business in the South East.

 

The former governor dismissed allegations of running Imo State aground, as he quipped that outside the late Chief Sam Mbakwe, who governed Imo and Abia States, no other governor had achieved his feat in the state.

 

The Senator said that it was laughable for anybody to say he is no more in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

According to him, they were four that formed the APC. He gave their names as: President Muhammadu Buhari (CPC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ACN), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (ANPP) and Senator Rochas Okorocha (APGA).

 

He said that what is happening in APC is like a situation and armed robbers take over somebody’s house temporarily.

 

However, he called on the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to give a level playing field for all aspirants.

 

Okorocha, who has contested the Presidential ticket three times, decrying the problems in the country, said: “I am not satisfied with the number of out of school children, insecurity, poverty, healthcare, etc.

 

“I am not here to condemn the activities of the past leaders but to compliment what they have done. President Buhari has done well but I will do better.”

 

Speaking on zoning, he said: “I am a candidate of justice not of zoning or rotation. On justice, the APC Presidential candidate should go to the South East.”

 

