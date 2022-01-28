2023: Search for rule of law crusader as president

As Nigerians begin the search for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, calls for a candidate, who will uphold the rule of law, constitutionalism and justice without barriers has again gained momentum. MURITALA AYINLA reports

To many observers, nothing fundamentally is really wrong with Nigeria as a country. The nation is undoubtedly endowed with the best of weather conditions; the atmospheric conditions are neither too cold nor too hot. Also, unlike many nations in the world, natural disasters rarely occur in Nigeria. Tsunamis, earthquakes, landslides, ocean surges and the like are not all that common in the country.

Rather, the most populous black nation is blessed with natural resources such as natural gas, oil, bitumen, gold, iron ore, coal and other solid mineral resources that are enough to make any nation economically independent, but the lack of the political will to uphold the canon of justice is largely seen as a challenge and the foundation of the nation’s current sorry state. Although, to political observers and legal luminaries, the Nigerian constitution is not absolutely perfect, it is one of the best any nation could have. But selective implementation of the laws makes smooth justice delivery a very difficult goal to achieve.

This explains why the number of people awaiting trial in prisons and police cells is almost double those that have already been convicted. Law and order seem to mean nothing to most people. Brazen abuse of the law by the people, especially those in positions of authority has become common practice in the country.

Ordinary traffic lights are disobeyed the same way people cut corners and flout all the laws that are ordinarily the foundation of sanity and orderliness in developed countries. Today in Nigeria, the law seems to be for the poor while the affluent or powerful hardly obey laws of the land.

This is the reason why corrupt public officers sometimes get off the hook while ordinary men rot in detention without trial. But as preparations for the 2023 general election seem to be in high gear among different political camps, some concerned Nigerians are rooting for the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) to actually fix Nigeria, using the instrumentality of the law.

They averred that Prof. Osinbajo, a legal icon and respected pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has all it takes to take Nigeria back on track and continue all the developmental agenda of the present administration. While some hinged their confidence in him based on his dramatic transformation of the Lagos judiciary sector and the establishment of the Office of Public Defenders, while serving as the Lagos State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, others premised their conviction on the active role he played as Acting President during President Muhammdu Buhari‘s medical vacation in London, saying that Osinbajo demonstrated courage and the capability of taking the nation to greater heights.

To ensure that every indigent or disadvantaged resident of Lagos State has equal access to justice irrespective of means, race, age, or gender, with particular emphasis on the rights of women, children and people living with disability, the Osinbajo as Lagos State Attorney-General established the Office of the Public Defender on July 24, 2000.

The Office has since its creation, been diligently performing its mandate by ensuring the protection and enforcement of the fundamental human and socio-economic rights of all residents of Lagos. The agency, which started as an office with minimal staff strength with passion, determination and focus, has evolved in the past two decades to become a force to be reckoned with in the service of humanity and the temple of justice. The office currently has a staff strength of over 60 attorneys, social workers, administrative officers and public affairs officers.

It has secured justice for thousands of residents, especially the downtrodden who cannot pay for services of legal practitioners. According to the Director of the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender, Dr. Babajide Martins, in 2019 alone, the office received over 4,000 walk in petitions and offered free legal representation to 13,787 people in civil and criminal matters at various high and magistrate courts in the state. He added that there were also 73 rescue missions carried out by staff of the Office to rescue children in distress.

As Attorney General of Lagos, Prof. Osinbajo also assisted in the establishment of the Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC) to provide a non-adversarial forum for the mediation and settlement of a wide range of disputes between parties who, on invitation, voluntarily present themselves for mediation at the Centre. It is also on record that in Prof. Osinbajo’s years as Lagos State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, the state engaged in many legal battles with the Federal Government then headed by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to ensure that due process and the rule of law were followed to the letter.

One such was the suit marked: SC.353/2001 between the Lagos State Attorney General and the Attorney General of Federation. The suit was instituted in 2001 by the Lagos State government against the Federal Government to among others, challenge the constitutionality or otherwise of the Urban and Regional Planning Act, 1992. Prof. Osinbajo also led the Lagos team in the celebrated case over control of natural resources located within the continental shelf of the country. The dispute was between the Federal Government and the eight littoral states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross- River, Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Rivers in relation to the southern (or seaward) boundary of each of these states. Also, Prof. Osinbajo led the Lagos team in the suit marked: S.C. 70/2004 between the Attorney General of Lagos State and Attorney General of the Federation, instituted in 2004 by Lagos State government to challenge the directive by then President Obasanjo to the effect that statutory allocation to states that created local governments be withheld by the Minister of Finance.

In a letter dated April 8, 2004 and addressed to the then Minister of Finance, Mrs. Nenadi Usman, President Obasanjo faulted the decisions of some states that conducted elections in newly created local governments without waiting for the National Assembly to include such new local governments in the constitution as required under Section 8(5) of the 1999 Constitution, and that of those that have refused to establish the “State Joint Local Government Account.”

But apparently dissatisfied with these directives, the Lagos State government sued the Federal Government at the Supreme Court. While Prof. Osinbajo conducted the case on behalf of his state, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) led the Federal Government’s team. In its judgement on December 10, 2004, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Lagos State. It held, among others, that it was wrong for the Federal Government to withhold statutory allocations due to the states under any guise. When President Buhari vested all legal powers in him in accordance with the constitution during his medical leave in London, Osinbajo exhibited uncommon courage and charisma in taking decisive and perhaps dramatic actions. Although acting on the president’s directive, there is no doubt that Prof. Osinbajo played a significant role in the Niger Delta New Vision plan – a set of promises, solutions, and initiatives the Buhari administration put in place for the restoration of peace and to ensure the region benefits maximally from the nation’s oil wealth. The relative peace in the creeks, the increase in production, and the hitch-free flow of crude to the international market are largely attributed to Osinbajo’s intervention.

To engender significant and sustainable Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, employment generation and increase in local productivity, Prof. Osinbajo, along with 12 federal ministries and state governments, also launched the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Clinic (MSME), a scheme addressing the plethora of challenges affecting the growth and productivity of growing businesses. Osinbajo also ordered the overhaul of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and demanded a quick investigation into numerous allegations of assaults by the unit.

Following the unlawful invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Osinabjo sacked the then DSS boss, Lawal Daura, describing his actions as “unacceptable and a gross violation of constitutional order, the rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order.” During the period of Prof. Osinbajo as Acting President, the nation was activated by his presence and timely intervention on issues. He could be in the North in the morning, and by the time it is noon, he could be found in the South, attending to national issues. Hence, in less than six years on the national stage, this eloquent, tech-savvy, and unassuming leader has gained good popularity among the Nigerian people for his achievements and dexterity in handling national issues. It is no wonder Prof. Osinbajo is everyone’s delight on social media. His comments, pictures and oratory skills have endeared him to many, locally and internationally.

The Vice President has gathered the most likes, comments, and engagements, grossing over 500,000 likes on Facebook, two million followers on Twitter, and 500,000 Instagram subscribers, giving him a social strength of 16 million. As the different political parties search for President Buhari’s successor, the consensus of opinion tilts towards Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as the candidate that will rescue the nation from collapse and disintegration. Vice-President Osinbajo is believed to use his strong links with the youth to reform Nigeria and earn respect for the nation locally and internationally.

