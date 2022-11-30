2023: Season of tantrums in Abia over guber poll

IGBEAKU ORJI reports on the battle of words between the governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, and the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Gregory Ibe, over the governor’s claim of nonexistence of opposition in the state

I t is natural to expect invectives, tantrums and brickbats from both sides of a contest before a duel. So, as political activities rise to a hysterical crescendo ahead of the 2023 general election, even the finest of gentlemen will invent expressions that would cast shade or lampoon the reputation of opponents if it serves to secure his acceptance and position. Last week, at the official flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu found a convenient platform to launch a scathing vitriol against the opposition.

He said PDP is the only party in the state, and that what people refer to as the opposition is not in existence. Against this backdrop, the governor expressed confidence that all PDP candidates will emerge victorious in the elections based on the performance of his administration, which he said has impacted positively on the people. According to the governor, no other political party exists in Abia State and those that claim to be in existence are people of “zero electoral value.”

Expressed hope that his successor will sustain his legacies in the state, Ikpeazu said: “The candidates of opposition parties in Abia State were shopped from the dustbin of the PDP. We have a big dustbin where we throw away renegades and recalcitrant people.

They went there and picked a few dregs, individuals without consequence at all and of zero electoral value.” Expectedly, the comment did not go down well with the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Gregory Ibe, swiftly picked the gauntlet and pelted Ikpeazu in his own pebbles. He advised the governor to recover from the paranoia and hallucination of thinking that the rented crowd that attended the flag-off ceremony is synonymous with victory for his party.

Ibe reminded Ikpeazu that his abysmal performance has lifted the opposition to a vantage pedestal in the contest and urged the governor “to wake up from a purported state of deceptive illusion and face the hard facts of abysmal performance in all sectors.” According to the APGA governorship candidate, Ikpeazu’s hobnobbing with the 5G Governors will not save PDP from impending defeat in Abia State. According to Ibe, Ikpeazu erroneously contend that no other party exists in the state since according to him they don’t have electoral value.

His words: “I have read with pity uncomplimentary comments credited to Governor Ikpeazu during the recent PDP campaign flag-off at the Umuahia Township Stadium, which unfortunately turned out to be a circus of rented performers deceptively attired in PDP colours. “I urge the governor to face facts and acknowledge that it is rather the growing fear of losing the forthcoming election to a resurgent APGA that is making him embark on the frivolous escapade of flying in successful governors from other states in a futile attempt to leverage their respective profiles to shore up his dwindling image as a way of covering the massive spate of woeful and abysmal performance in the governance of Abia.

“Someone ought to tell Governor Ikpeazu to stop hallucinating and playing the ostrich by waking up to the reality of the fact that Abians have moved on from the dark ages of near collapse to the promise of a new Abia where things work and where no one or community will be left behind, as currently championed by APGA through many social intervention programmes in the health, education, infrastructure and social welfare sectors.

“The governor should be advised to stop wasting scarce resources by flying in other state governors, since there are no roads for them to come into Abia through, just for the deceptive purpose of using their good performance in their respective states to manipulate Abians to vote for PDP.

“In the spirit of name-dropping the banners of these governors who have performed well in their states are now being used to decorate the streets of our state as if pictures win elections. It won’t work this time. Our people are wiser now and know that Abia is safer in the hands of APGA since I have showed my love for the state by investing heavily here and proved sufficiently that I am better positioned to protect, preserve and prosper the state.” Prof Ibe also counselled Abians to discountenance the uncomplimentary remarks of Governor Ikpeazu, while sustaining their unwavering support for APGA.

