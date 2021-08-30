News Top Stories

2023: S’East APC chieftains float pressure group for presidency

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

Prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the weekend, launched a pressure group, South East Mandate (SEM), with the sole aim of actualizing a president of South East extraction in the 2023 general elections.

 

The group held her National Executives Council meeting in Enugu at the weekend, after which the Convener, Senator Julius Ucha, announced to journalists that SEM had identified lack of trust, latent fear, suspicion and prejudices as some of the factors holding the South East down in Nigeria’s political    equation.

 

Sen. Ucha declared that the group has decided to work on those identified challenges to enable them achieve their purpose.

 

The former Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, said that another problem facing the region is its inability to build a common platform “to articulate their common interest and this difficulty is what we intended to resolve by building this platform.”

 

He added: “This platform is expected to provide opportunities through which we can vigorously debate our interests, set our priorities and tailor them to achieve our common purpose.

 

“If we have a forum where we exhaust our republican  energies and channel it to a common cause, without making a public show of our differences, most Nigerians will be denied the space to always tag us as a people who will never agree on a common cause.”

 

Ucha, also a former governorship candidate of APC  in Ebonyi State, maintained that: “South East is a solid part of Nigeria and should have the opportunity of producing the president of this country because, equality is equity.”

 

Commenting on the group’s preferred choice of candidate should the opportunity be given to it, the Convener stated: “The purpose of the movement is to persuade the people of South East extraction who may have presidential ambition to know the need for coming together to present a candidate that will be generally accepted and have capacity to drive the process, and we are on course to achieve that.”

 

The South East Mandate also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the process of APC nominating its presidential candidate from a trusted member of the party who is of South East extraction.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigerians pay N1.23 extra on petrol as admin charge

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

PPPRA rakes in N1.845bn from hike   Marketers petition Osinbajo     Nigerians now pay N1.23 extra on every litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol as administrative  charge.   The admin charge was N0.10 per litre before the hike. Producers of petroleum products, particularly lubricants, who gave this hint in petition […]
News

NECO: No extension to Sept 10 registration deadline

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The National Examination Council (NECO), has said there would not be an extension to the September 10 deadline fixed for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).   A statement signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, and made available to newsmen yesterday in […]
News

Senate approves N74.773bn budget for Police Trust Fund

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate yesterday, approved the sum of N74,773,601,916 as 2022 budget for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund. The approval followed the consideration of a report by the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Police Affairs. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Dauda Halliru Jika (APC, Bauchi Central), in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica