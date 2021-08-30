2023: S’East APC chieftains float pressure group for presidency

Prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the weekend, launched a pressure group, South East Mandate (SEM), with the sole aim of actualizing a president of South East extraction in the 2023 general elections.

The group held her National Executives Council meeting in Enugu at the weekend, after which the Convener, Senator Julius Ucha, announced to journalists that SEM had identified lack of trust, latent fear, suspicion and prejudices as some of the factors holding the South East down in Nigeria’s political equation.

Sen. Ucha declared that the group has decided to work on those identified challenges to enable them achieve their purpose.

The former Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, said that another problem facing the region is its inability to build a common platform “to articulate their common interest and this difficulty is what we intended to resolve by building this platform.”

He added: “This platform is expected to provide opportunities through which we can vigorously debate our interests, set our priorities and tailor them to achieve our common purpose.

“If we have a forum where we exhaust our republican energies and channel it to a common cause, without making a public show of our differences, most Nigerians will be denied the space to always tag us as a people who will never agree on a common cause.”

Ucha, also a former governorship candidate of APC in Ebonyi State, maintained that: “South East is a solid part of Nigeria and should have the opportunity of producing the president of this country because, equality is equity.”

Commenting on the group’s preferred choice of candidate should the opportunity be given to it, the Convener stated: “The purpose of the movement is to persuade the people of South East extraction who may have presidential ambition to know the need for coming together to present a candidate that will be generally accepted and have capacity to drive the process, and we are on course to achieve that.”

The South East Mandate also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the process of APC nominating its presidential candidate from a trusted member of the party who is of South East extraction.

