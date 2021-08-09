2023: S’East can’t dictate for other zones, says Peter Obi

Anayo Ezugwu

The former governor of Anambra State and former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi has said the South-East needs to convince other regions before they can win the country’s presidential seat in 2023.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday, Obi said the South-East cannot take the presidency by force.

He said: “You said the governors, these are the leaders of today in terms of who they are, the Governors’ Forum and then, of course, the parties. This decision will be done by the parties. It is not the question of my view or anybody’s view.

“It is the view of the party, because even if I say ‘oh let it come to the South, if the party zones it to the North, we are not going to walk away from there, if they zone it to the South. It depends on where they want to zone it because these are major parties. They have a lot of members and stakeholders who will sit down at a round table.

“Politics for me is something where you sit down at a round table and discuss and agree with each other. It is not something where Peter can say this is my preference. That is not politics otherwise it becomes another dictatorship. We have to sit down, discuss it and have a convincing argument why it should be here or here or here. Resolve it amicably where every section of Nigeria feels a sense of belonging.”

