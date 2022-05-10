News

2023: ‘S’East deserves APC presidential ticket’

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former governorship candidate in Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu, has urged the ruling party to zone its presidential ticket to the South East, saying it is the turn of the geo-political zone to produce the next president.

This is as Nwosu further advised the ruling party against using the outcome of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary slated for May 28 and 29 as a basis for the zoning of its ticket.

While insisting that the agitation for a President of Igbo extraction was gaining traction by the day, the politician argued that not heeding the call could amount to injustice.

Speaking with a select group of journalists in Abuja, the philanthropist said: “APC should not be looking at where the PDP chose their Presidential candidate from, whether from North or anywhere to determine where its presidential ticket should go because in 2015, PDP zoned its ticket to the South and fielded the then incumbent President, Goodluck Jonathan and the APC brought their candidate from the North and because everybody from the South respected that zoning, APC won.

“So the best thing the APC can do is to sit back and look at the agitation because it is getting stronger by the day and we cannot close our eyes and ears and say to hell with zoning because it is not our business or it is not in the constitution; this agitation for power shift is for us to have a united country.

“The country is not made up of one group, we have different ethnic nationalities and for the ethnic groups to believe they’re still part of the country, is to be allowed to have their turn to rule. With that, every section along the six geopolitical zones would have tested power.

“So the earlier we sit down and look at it critically and understand the reason power should shift the better. The agitation should not just be let power shift to the South, it should be let power shift to the South East.”

On the number of aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket, he said: “Whether 200 people are coming out for the presidential race, it is left for the leadership of the party to look at it critically and tell ourselves the truth and say my brothers from this zone, you’ve had it for eight years and those from the other zone you’ve also had the Vice President for eight years and why not allow this group to go and in another eight years power returns to the North.

“We have many aspirants from the Southeast, we’re not insisting it must be the person or the other person but whoever you think is capable to do the job and unite the country you make the person the candidate and everyone will come together and you will see if the party will not have 100% vote from the Southeast and even the South-South”.

Meanwhile, Nwosu has thrown his weight behind the position of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in pushing for an Igbo president.

 

