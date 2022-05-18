2023: S’East deserves presidency more than any other region – M’Belt Forum

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Wednesday, reiterated its support for the emergence of Nigeria’s next president in the 2023 General Election from the South Eastern geopolitical zone of the country.

National President of the MBF, Dr Bitus Pogu, made the position of the socio-political group clear in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Besides, the MBF leader commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja residence on Tuesday’s, describing it as encouraging.

Dr Pogu maintained that going by the statistics of what had transpired since 1999; it is, indeed, the turn of the South East to produce the next president after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Going by the statistics of what had transpired since 1999 it is the South East that has not gotten anything. The South South had gotten theirs through Jonathan; the South West had a full term of eight years and then vice-president for eight years; so the South East deserves it more than any other zone.”

He noted that the region also has competent people who can address the excruciating insecurity and economic challenges confronting the country; emphasising that the would-be president should emerge from equity, fairness and justice.

Dr Pogu maintained that there was nothing wrong in Governor Ortom’s visit to the former President. More so, he had served in his cabinet as Minister of Trade and Investment as well as Supervising Minister of Aviation.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the PDP yesterday lauded the ingenuity and statecraft of its leader, Ortom, following his visit to the former president.

The party, in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, said it is aware the visit has taken a place on the front-burner of national political discourse; and this it understands stems from the reputation the governor has earned as a politician of uncommon intuition, one always in the lead of fixing difficult situations for PDP since re-joining it in 2018.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...