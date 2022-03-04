2023: S’East govs dare Ohanaeze, jostle for vice presidential tickets

Some South-East governors appear to have intensified their pursuit for the vicepresidential position of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in disregard for the resolution of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, that power must shift to the South-East after President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second term in office in 2023. Ohanaeze Ndigbo had insisted that the region would not accept a vice president position, warning Igbo sons and daughters including people from Delta and Rivers states not to accept to be running mates to candidates from other regions.

It also said it would sanction any politician from the region that accepts a running mate position. The President-General of Ohanaeze, Professor George Obiozor, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo has made it abundantly clear and all the Igbo leaders have resolved that no Igbo, not only the South-East, should accept the position of the vice president.

It is extended to the Igbo of the South-South and Middle Belt – Igbo of any kind should not accept the position of vice president. That’s the position of Igbo leaders, including Ohanaeze.” No fewer than five politicians from the region have declared their interest in the plum job. Some of those who have thrown their hats into the ring are the Senate Chief Whip and former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Kalu; Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi; former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Kingsley Moghalu; former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha; former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Sam Ohuabunwa, and Nollywood actor, Mr Yule Edochie. However, sources from the region, mostly in PDP, believe that the governors are comfortable with a Northern presidential candidate.

It is also widely believed that people like the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have the clout in the North to match the ruling party. New Telegraph learnt that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Governor Okezie Ikpazu of Abia State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State are potential vice presidential candidates. Also, that the governors have strong connections with the aspirants from the North.

Despite the fact that Governor Umahi is the only sitting governor that has declared his intentions to run for the office. But the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a chieftain of APC, Osita Okechukwu, said South-East desire to produce the next president of the country is beyond the governors’ ambitions. He said the engagement of elders, political stakeholders in the region is to convince the two major political parties to zone the ticket to the zone. Okechukwu said: “The governors are not the determinant. I think the parties at the end of the day would be strategic in looking at who and where the president will come from. But the argument some of us are making is that the Igbo vote is huge and is spread across the country. “When you talk about Lagos as the biggest city in the country, we are number two in terms of population, when you talk of Kano, the largest state in the country or the most populous state in the country, we are number two there and when you come to Abuja, we are measuring with the groups we met here.

“So, our argument is not about the governors but we are trying to say that by equity and natural justice that it is the turn of Ndigbo in order to build national unity and national loyalty. That if you nominate an Igbo person as the presidential candidate of both parties or if PDP decides to breach its own constitution and nominate a northerner and APC nominate an Igbo person, with our alliance and support base across the country that will be a victory for APC.”

