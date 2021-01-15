2023: S’East group begs North, others to support Igbo presidency

Our Reporter

The Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), an indigenous Igbo group, has solicited support for Igbo presidency come 2023.

This was as the professional group alleged that some desperate politicians may be sponsoring leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to scuttle the 2023 Igbo presidency project.

While condemning the activities of IPOB, the coalition implored governors of the South East region, the pan Igbo socio-cultural organisaton, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and well meaning Igbo sons and daughters to denounce IPOB and everything associated with the members.

The group has, however, asked the South East region to be vigilant, and not allow elements to detail the course.

In a statement, Friday, the group said: “As Igbo professionals, we wish to inform all that Kanu is alone in his cessation project and has no reasonable person behind him.

“Igbo people deserve the Presidency this time around. They have all it takes to produce the next president of Nigeria and that is what we should be pushing for now with one strong voice in unity and sincerity of purpose.”

According to the coalition: “We cannot be demanding for president of Nigeria on one hand, and on the other hand be supporting IPOB, which is (allegedly) being fraudulently financed by Kanu and his agents to destabilize a united Nigeria through secession and a parallel security organisation.

“We are therefore calling on all Ndigbo worldwide to rise up against Kanu and everything he stands for.

“We also call on all South East governors to initiate mass community advocacy against Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.”

