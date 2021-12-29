2023: S’East leaders endorse Anyim’s presidential bid

As the 2023 presidential aspiration of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim continues to generate nationwide support, some political leaders in the South East region, have expressed their unflinching support for the project.

A former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara, who spoke on behalf of the political leaders at a grand reception in honour of the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, called on the Nigerian electorate, particularly the people of the South East zone, to rally round Anyim in his quest to clinch the ticket of his party and ultimately contest and win the presidential election.

The reception followed the conferment of a chieftaincy title of “Maduforo Nde Ngwa” on Abaribe, by the Traditional Council of Ngwa land in Abia State.

According to Wabara, Anyim had distinguished himself in his previous political position and civil service career as the President of the Senate and as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) respectively. He noted that giving this track record, Anyim will be a fit and proper person to pilot the affairs of Nigeria at this crucial moment of the country’s history.

However, the chief host of the event, Senator Abaribe, said it was gratifying that Anyim has declared his interest for the presidency when it appeared no one was stepping out for a challenge.

Abaribe urged Nigerians and leaders from all the geo-political zones in the country to invest their trust and support for Senator Anyim.

In his speech at the occasion, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, commended Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for his illustrious service to his people which necessitated the conferment of the chieftaincy title on him.

