News Top Stories

2023: S’East leaders endorse Anyim’s presidential bid

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

As the 2023 presidential aspiration of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim continues to generate nationwide support, some political leaders in the South East region, have expressed their unflinching support for the project.

 

A former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara, who spoke on behalf of the political leaders at a grand reception in honour of the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, called on the Nigerian electorate, particularly the people of the South East  zone, to rally round Anyim in his quest to clinch the ticket of his party and ultimately contest and win the presidential election.

 

The reception followed the conferment of a chieftaincy title of “Maduforo Nde Ngwa” on Abaribe, by the Traditional Council of Ngwa land in Abia State.

 

According to Wabara, Anyim had distinguished himself in his previous political position and civil service career as the President of the Senate and as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) respectively. He noted that giving this track record, Anyim will be a fit and proper person to pilot the affairs of Nigeria at this crucial moment of the country’s history.

 

However, the chief host of the event, Senator Abaribe, said it was gratifying that Anyim has declared his interest for the presidency when it appeared no one was stepping out for a challenge.

 

Abaribe urged Nigerians and leaders from all the geo-political zones in the country to invest their trust and support for Senator Anyim.

 

In his speech at the occasion, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, commended Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for his illustrious service to his people which necessitated the conferment of the chieftaincy title on him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Gunmen storm Kaduna school, kidnap many female students

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen have abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanism in Mando area of Kaduna. According to the BBC, a witness said half of the female students were taken but not a single male was abducted in the early morning operation. Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the […]
News Top Stories

Sanusi backs CBN’s uniform exchange rate strategy

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammadu Sanusi II, has expressed support for the steps so far taken by  apex bank towards achieving its stated objective of exchange rate unification.   Sanusi, who stated this yesterday while participating in a webinar titled, “United States of Naira: What price for unification?” which was […]
News Top Stories

Dangote: My refinery’ll be completed by end of 2021

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as Sanwo-Olu seeks host communities’ cooperation     President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote yesterday said the multi billion dollars and 650,000-barrel per day (bpd) integrated refinery and petrochemical project will be completed by the end of this year, just as granulated urea fertiliser plant at Ibeju Lekki corridor will begin production of fertiliser products […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica