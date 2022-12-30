News

2023: S’East LP faults Atiku’s ‘stepping stone’ comment

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The South East Labour Party (LP) has frowned on the comment attributed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar that he is “the stepping stone” to a President of Igbo extraction. In his campaign rally in Awka recently, the former Vice President was quoted as saying: “I am going to be the stepping stone for Igbo man presidency in this country. I have done that through my character, language and action over the years. If you really want to produce the president of this country, vote for the Atiku/Okowa ticket.”

But the LP National Vice Chairman (South East), Innocent Okeke told journalists in Enugu yesterday that “Atiku chose to insult Ndigbo right at their home front”. Okeke said: “Asking Ndigbo to vote for an extension of Northern- Fulani-Muslim-ticket when the Igbo are yet to test the presidency since 1999 whereas the North has been in charge for 10 years is a mockery of the highest degree. “Atiku is employing the old and outdated political tricks on Ndigbo. It won’t work this time around. The people are awake and tired of playing second fiddle in a country where they are major stakeholders.

“With a northern Buhari completing eight years in Aso Rock next year, had Atiku any modicum of integrity, he wouldn’t have contested for the president let alone asking votes from the South and Ndigbo particularly. “If Atiku is not up to spite Ndigbo as he usually does, if he believes he is the stepping stone for Ndigbo to take their rightful place, why is he still in this presidential race? He claims to be a unifier whereas he defiles equity which is the most potent unifying factor in Nigeria.” Okeke said Atiku was among those that designed the agreement of rotation in 1999 and has witnessed it go around.

He said: “Why does he want to change the goalpost in the middle of a match? This is unacceptable. “One would recall that in respect to the principle of rotation and zoning arrangement which have been instituted, no southerner and no Igbo man opposed Atiku and Buhari both of whom are from the north. It was a battle between a Northerner and another as the South patriotically watched from the sideline. “Now it is the turn of the South and the South East precisely, why is Atiku contesting and at the same time coming to the East with the intention to insult and mock them?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC Convention: Buni jettisons Bello sub-committees’ list, approves fresh one

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja   The Governor of Yobe State and Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni has jettisoned the sub-committees’ list drawn by the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello-led CECPC. Buni until Wednesday was embattled as the Chairman of the CECPC but was giving respite with the letter of President […]
News Top Stories

Kaduna bandits kill 323, kidnap 949 in 3 months

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Bandits operating around Kaduna State have at least killed 323 persons and kidnapped 949 others in the last three months. Also, soldiers deployed in the state to combat the wave of banditry have neutralised not less than 64 bandits and arrested several gunrunners within the period under review. This was made known by the State […]
News

Daunte Wright shooting: Officer Kim Potter to be charged over killing

Posted on Author Reporter

  A white police officer who shot dead a black motorist in Minnesota is to be charged with second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors have told US media. Officer Kim Potter has said she shot Daunte Wright accidentally, having mistakenly drawn her gun instead of her Taser, reports the BBC. Both she and Police Chief Tim Gannon have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica