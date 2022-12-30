2023: S’East LP faults Atiku’s ‘stepping stone’ comment

The South East Labour Party (LP) has frowned on the comment attributed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar that he is “the stepping stone” to a President of Igbo extraction. In his campaign rally in Awka recently, the former Vice President was quoted as saying: “I am going to be the stepping stone for Igbo man presidency in this country. I have done that through my character, language and action over the years. If you really want to produce the president of this country, vote for the Atiku/Okowa ticket.”

But the LP National Vice Chairman (South East), Innocent Okeke told journalists in Enugu yesterday that “Atiku chose to insult Ndigbo right at their home front”. Okeke said: “Asking Ndigbo to vote for an extension of Northern- Fulani-Muslim-ticket when the Igbo are yet to test the presidency since 1999 whereas the North has been in charge for 10 years is a mockery of the highest degree. “Atiku is employing the old and outdated political tricks on Ndigbo. It won’t work this time around. The people are awake and tired of playing second fiddle in a country where they are major stakeholders.

“With a northern Buhari completing eight years in Aso Rock next year, had Atiku any modicum of integrity, he wouldn’t have contested for the president let alone asking votes from the South and Ndigbo particularly. “If Atiku is not up to spite Ndigbo as he usually does, if he believes he is the stepping stone for Ndigbo to take their rightful place, why is he still in this presidential race? He claims to be a unifier whereas he defiles equity which is the most potent unifying factor in Nigeria.” Okeke said Atiku was among those that designed the agreement of rotation in 1999 and has witnessed it go around.

He said: “Why does he want to change the goalpost in the middle of a match? This is unacceptable. “One would recall that in respect to the principle of rotation and zoning arrangement which have been instituted, no southerner and no Igbo man opposed Atiku and Buhari both of whom are from the north. It was a battle between a Northerner and another as the South patriotically watched from the sideline. “Now it is the turn of the South and the South East precisely, why is Atiku contesting and at the same time coming to the East with the intention to insult and mock them?”

