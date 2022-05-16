News Top Stories

2023: S’East may reconsider existence as Nigerians –Igbo elders

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA Comment(0)

The Igbo Elders  Council (IEC) yesterday insisted on the principles of zoning, rotation and power sharing in the politics of Nigeria, warning that the South East geopolitical zone may have to reconsider its membership of the Nigerian federation if the 2023 presidential election fails to produce an Igbo man as President of the country.

 

This follows a meeting of the Council in Awka, Anambra State to discuss the apparent failure of the  All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone their presidential tickets to the South East geopolitical zone.

 

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the National President and member Board of Trustees of the Igbo Elders Council and former Justice of the Supreme Court as well as the National Secretary of the body Prof Donald Okoli, the Council reminded the major political parties to field their presidential candidates from the South East in compliance with the principles of equity, justice and fairness.

 

“We strongly condemn the seemingly jettisoning of the rotational arrangement of major political parties in choosing their flag bearers especially now that it is the turn of South East to produce the next President of this country.

 

“We emphatically insisted that it is the turn of Igbos to produce the next President of Nigeria based on their contributions to the sustainable development of key sectors of the Nigerian economy and having been denied this position since the end of the civil war in 1970.

 

“Also we call on all people from Igbo descent to unite for the purpose of achieving the presidency in 2023 and that no politician should accept the Vice Presidential position. “That if the next President is not from the South East that the region will be left with no option than to rec

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ESTHER BENYEOGO EMERGES AS THE WINNER OF THE VOICE NIGERIA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Esther Benyeogo emerged the winner of season 3 of the international talent show, The Voice Nigeria, on Saturday, 24 July 2021, after 18 weeks of breathtaking performances. She gained the highest number of votes, to beat out the other top 5 talents to walk home with the coveted prizes including a cash reward of 10 […]
News

Kalu congratulates House Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, at 50

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with the spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on the occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary. Applauding the complementing efforts of the member of House of Representatives (Bende federal constituency) in advancing the cause of […]
News

Schools’ resumption: Delta trains over 5,690 teachers on COVI9-19 protocols

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Ahead of August 4 resumption of schools, Delta State Government has trained over 5,690 teachers in the state on COVID-19 protocols as part of moves to prevent the students and pupils from contacting the pandemic. The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, said the move was in a bid to ensure adequate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica