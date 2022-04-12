2023: S’East must be allowed to rule – Peter Obi

Ex-Anambra State Governor Peter Obi yesterday said the South East must be allowed to produce the next President for the sake of equity, justice and respect for the zone. According the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chief, aPresidentof Igboextraction deserves to rule Nigeria.

He stated this during a meeting with the delegates of the PDP from Ogun State andleadersof thepartyatthe partysecretariat in Abeokuta. Obi’s declaration is coming on the heels of the decision of the party to throw open its presidential ticket to all regions.

The former governor urged the delegates not to allow money and sentiments to influence their voting at the primary. He said he remains committed to building a better Nigeria that every Nigerian will be proud of. Obi, who was accompanied by Dr. Doyin Okupe, declared that Nigeria is in crisis and offered himself the task of rescuing the people from hardship.

He said: “Let me assure you that my commitment is to build a better Nigeria, my desperation is to see Nigeria better than it is today. We cannot continue the way Nigeria is today.

“What we want to say is that a nation must be built on fairness, must be built on equity, must be built on respect for each other and we in the South East are saying we too shouldbeallowedtoserveand I assure you that that opportunity will change Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...