News

2023: S’East must be allowed to rule – Peter Obi

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Ex-Anambra State Governor Peter Obi yesterday said the South East must be allowed to produce the next President for the sake of equity, justice and respect for the zone. According the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chief, aPresidentof Igboextraction deserves to rule Nigeria.

 

He stated this during a meeting with the delegates of the PDP from Ogun State andleadersof thepartyatthe partysecretariat in Abeokuta. Obi’s declaration is coming on the heels of the decision of the party to throw open its presidential ticket to all regions.

 

The former governor urged the delegates not to allow money and sentiments to influence their voting at the primary. He said he remains committed to building a better Nigeria that every Nigerian will be proud of. Obi, who was accompanied by Dr. Doyin Okupe, declared that Nigeria is in crisis and offered himself the task of rescuing the people from hardship.

 

He said: “Let me assure you that my commitment is to build a better Nigeria, my desperation is to see Nigeria better than it is today. We cannot continue the way Nigeria is today.

 

“What we want to say is that a nation must be built on fairness, must be built on equity, must be built on respect for each other and we in the South East are saying we too shouldbeallowedtoserveand I assure you that that opportunity will change Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fuel, electricity hike: Subsidy removal ill-timed –OPC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has described the recent increase in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariff as an attempt to push Nigerians to the wall, saying the Federal Government was ‘sitting on a time bomb’. The Federal Government had on Monday gave reasons for the sudden increase, admitting that previous […]
News

COVID-19: UK’s PM, Chancellor to self-isolate in U-turn

Posted on Author Reporter

  The prime minister and chancellor will now self-isolate as normal after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus. The reversal comes just hours after they said they would take part in a pilot scheme involving daily testing, reports the BBC. Opposition parties said it suggested there was “one rule for […]
News

After ‘friendly’ interaction, DSS frees ex-Speaker, Na’Abba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…he was treated with courtesy – Source The Department of State Services (DSS) Monday, freed a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, after a few hours of “friendly” interaction.   New Telegraph learnt that the former Speaker was treated with “the utmost courtesy” deserving of statesmen, by the intelligence agency. Recall […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica