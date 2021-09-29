2023: S’East must lobby other zones – Ogah

The member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the National Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, yesterday said the five states in the South-East must lobby other zones to produce the next president of the country. Ogah, who said the five states alone, could not get the exalted position in the country without the support of other states and zones, and therefore should lobby other states and geo-political zones to actualise its dream of producing the president in 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker, who spoke with reporters in Abakaliki, the state capital, explained that he was in support of the Southern president in 2023. He said: “I want our people to understand that it is not about Igbo presidency, it is about the president of the country. I am supporting a South-East person to be president and we are begging that the position should be zoned to South this time around. When it is zoned to the South, the South will be able to meet in order to zone it to where it has not gone.

“It is not about Igbo presidency because we don’t have Igbo president in the Constitution, what we have is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that is what is contained in the Constitution. “We should lobby other zones to get South East president because the five states in the South-East region alone cannot win the position without the support of other zones.”

Like this: Like Loading...