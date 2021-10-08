Metro & Crime

2023: S’East must not be schemed out – Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, Friday called on political parties in the country not to scheme out the zone in the 2023 presidential race.

Umahi said the region has sacrificed a lot and must be allowed to produce the next President of the country whether zoning or no zoning.

The governor spoke in Abakaliki, the state capital during a prayer summit organised by the state government.

He called for integration of the zone in the affairs of the country.

Umahi said the state believed in Nigeria, which according to him, must treat the South East fairly and equitable.

He said: “We will continue to say as a father of the statement that we will not belong to Biafra, we will not.

“We will not go back to second slavery, we will not. We want to belong to Nigeria; we want to belong to fair play and equitable Nigeria.

“And let me state very clearly, zoning or no zoning party or no party, South East must not be schemed out of the affairs of this nation, it must not be schemed out.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Set up panel to investigate Deputy Gov, Ondo Speaker tells CJ  

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ondo Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun has asked the Chief Judge, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate notice of gross misconduct levelled against the Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi. A total of 14 lawmakers had signed an impeachment notice against Ajayi. Speaker Oleyelogun said the setting up of the panel […]
Metro & Crime

APC National Chairmanship: I’m the candidate to beat, says Mustapha

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Ahead of the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the aspirants for the National Chairmanship position, Mallam Salihu Mustapha, has asserted that he has what it takes to emerge victorious at the convention.   Salihu opined that having him in charge of affairs of the ruling APC would provide him […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Motorcyclist brutalises, rapes 26-year-okd lady

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

A commercial motorcyclist otherwise called Okada rider has allegedly brutalised and raped a female passenger at Idumuine quarters in Isselu-Uku Local Government Area of Delta State.   The 26-year-old victim, Nwamaka (surname withheld), was on her way to church on Sunday when the motorcyclist pounced on her. The New Telegraph learnt that the motorcycle rider […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica