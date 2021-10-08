2023: S’East must not be schemed out – Umahi

Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, Friday called on political parties in the country not to scheme out the zone in the 2023 presidential race.

Umahi said the region has sacrificed a lot and must be allowed to produce the next President of the country whether zoning or no zoning.

The governor spoke in Abakaliki, the state capital during a prayer summit organised by the state government.

He called for integration of the zone in the affairs of the country.

Umahi said the state believed in Nigeria, which according to him, must treat the South East fairly and equitable.

He said: “We will continue to say as a father of the statement that we will not belong to Biafra, we will not.

“We will not go back to second slavery, we will not. We want to belong to Nigeria; we want to belong to fair play and equitable Nigeria.

“And let me state very clearly, zoning or no zoning party or no party, South East must not be schemed out of the affairs of this nation, it must not be schemed out.”

