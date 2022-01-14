News Top Stories

2023: S’East Presidency will unite Nigeria –Umahi

Chairman, South East Governor’sForumand Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said a South East presidency will unite Nigeria. Umahi, who declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election under his All Progressives Congress (APC) party after informing President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition, said Nigeria will be more united under an Igbo man as its president. He dismissed the belief by some sections of the country that the country will be divided if an Igbo man becomes the President of the country.

Umahi, who spoke in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital while addressing thousands of supporters who received him back to the state after intimating Buhari of his ambition, said Igbo men have investmentsacrossthecountry and will not like to do anything that can divide the nation.

“Whomever God has called, he has already predestined unto safety and success and deliverance. And from the phone calls you are getting and the ones I am getting, it looks like this is the answer the nation Nigeria has been looking for. “I want to appeal to you, we have two choices.

One choice is to allow God to fight the battle. The other choice is to fight the battle. And if God is fighting the battle, we will keep our peace. How do we keep our peace? Do not provoke people, do not insult people. Other aspirants are more qualified than me but remember I am David. “Let nobody be afraid of the presidency of an Igbo man. There is nobody from the South East who will become President that will not work for greater unity of this country because we have investment everywhere”.

 

