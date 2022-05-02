2023: S’East youth leaders chide Uwazuruike for endorsing presidential candidate

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has berated the founder of Biafran Independent Movement (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, for endorsing Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for President.

The socio-political group while reacting through its President General, Hon. Goodluck Ibem, said Uwazuruike as the founder of Biafran Independent Movement (BIM), a group agitating for the sovereign state of Biafra cannot speak for the youths.

“There is no correlation between his group, the Nigerian state and the institution of the youths.

He lacks the authority to speak on behalf of the youths and so what he said to Governor Yahaya Bello is purely his personal opinion on the presidency. “We advise Uwazuruike to continue with his Biafran movement struggle and leave the business and politics of the Nigerian state alone.

Uwazuruike should know that he cannot serve two masters at the same time.

“We want the executive governor of Kogi State to know that Uwazuruike lacks the authority to speak for the South East youths. The youths know their leaders and Uwazuruike is not one of them,” COSEYL said.

