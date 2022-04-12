2023: S’East’s quest for presidency is for inclusion, fairness – Obi

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that the South East’s consensus on the zoning of the Peoples DemocraticParty(PDP) presidential ticket to the zone is a humble appeal for inclusion and fairness.

Obi, a former vice-presidential candidate and now presidential aspirant on the platform of PDP stated this when he appeared on Channels Television Sunday Politics. Herevealedthataspirants fromtheSouth-Eastmetwith the aim of working together, as a team to ensure that the South-East is committed to a better Nigeria that will be built based on fairness and equity.

Obi said: “We are not against PDP consensus, we are not against it if it would be based on fairness and equity for each zone, which is enshrinedintheconstitution when mentioning the issue of national character.

We are readyto accept the consensus on equity and fairness.” The former governor also revealed that Nigeria’s biggest problem over the years has been leadership failure.

He said: “One singular, biggest problem which we have seen to be affecting Nigeria essentially at present is leadership failure.

What we are experiencing now is the cumulative effect of the leadership failures over the years. “Leaderships that failed to look into the future and invest in the future.

WhatNigerians want to see is a leader who has the competence, and the capacity to genuinely start tackling the innermost problems affecting our country, starting from the issue of cohesion and unity.

“We are so divided today as a nation. They need to bring us together to love and care for each other. (There is) the issue of insecurity… to ensure the security of life and property; the issue of the economy, especially tackling unemployment, which is at a level that is not acceptable.

