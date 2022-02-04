News

2023: S’East’ve people with ability to rule Nigeria – Nwodo

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, yesterday said the South East had people with demonstrable ability to rule Nigeria. Nwodo, who spoke at a morning programme on a national television monitored in Abuja, argued that the notion that South East lacked credible people to lead the country was wrong.

The former Enugu State governor added that such notions are designed to perpetuate injustice on the people of South East. He stated that Ndigbo have demonstrated more love and sacrifices for the unity of Nigeria than any other tribe, noting that in 1999, when two front line Igbo politicians late Dr. Alex Ekwueme and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu were poised to emerge as presidential candidates of their respective parties the PDP and All People Party (APP), they were made to concede their ambitions to assuage the injustice allegedly done to South West for the annulment of June 12 presidential elections, perceived to have been won by late MKO Abiola. According to him, it was based on such sacrifices made by the Igbo for the unity and peace of Nigeria that produced Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Olu Falae, who are all from South West, as presidential candidates of their respective parties.

 

