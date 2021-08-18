2023: Secondus-led NWC can’t deliver presidency for PDP –Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stressed the need to replace the present National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Prince Uche Secondus, arguing that it cannot lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections. He said that the NWC has failed to discharge its duties effectively as an opposition political party, which he attributed to the internal crisis that was recently witnessed in the party. Wike, who stated this yesterday on a national television programme in Port Harcourt, the state capital, however, maintained that the PDP remains the only credible alternative party that Nigerians are expecting to take over power in 2023. He said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has failed in its performances, but that the PDP should live up to expectations in order to win in 2023.

The governor said: “If you go to the public and ask Nigerians if PDP is ready to take over power in 2023, if you take a referendum for instance, you will know that Nigerians are even waiting for PDP. But the fear of Nigerians is whether PDP is ready to take over power. So, people are concerned about it. Obviously, it is ripe for PDP to take over, but you must be prepared to take over. “And we said with what we have now, it will be difficult to take over power in 2023 if there are no amendments. Leadership was the problem. The point is this, the current NWC, as it is today, cannot lead the party to victory.

Nobody has said they have not done well, one way or the other, but we are talking about the challenges ahead. “That is why we are pushing for the party to have other people to lead and to give it a different strength altogether. If you know APC, you know that you need a robust, determined leadership of the party (PDP) to make sure you match them word by word, action by action.” Wike said anyone who loves the PDP and means well for the party will adhere to the resolutions reached after the intervention of the governors, Board of Trustees and elders to douse the brewing crisis in the party.

The governor also dismissed insinuation that he is nurturing a presidential ambition, hence his opposition to the current NWC. He stated that his primary preoccupation is to see how the PDP could be better positioned to win the 2023 general elections.

