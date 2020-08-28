2023: Secondus, Umahi seek e-voting as panacea for rigging, violence

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday called for adoption of electronic voting system in future elections in the country. Secondus and Umahi argued that adoption of e-voting would end desperation, political violence and rigging in elections.

The two party leaders spoke in Abakaliki, the state capital during grand finale of the party’s campaign for Saturday’s local government and counillorship lections in the state. Umahi, who urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to take the lead by adopting the e-voting system in its primaries, pledged the support of the governors of the party in the actualization of the program.

The governor assured members that we would not impose nor anoint any candidate in the 2023 general elections. He noted that the will of God will prevail on who succeeds him. The governor emphasised the need for politicians in the country to eschew desperation and violence and advised th to always remember the power only comes from God and the will of the people. Secondus in his remarks, lamented the incessant killings and destruction of both public and private properties that trail electioneering campaigns in the country He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Federal government to adopt the electronic system of voting during election.

“If the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) could conduct its election using the electronic system of voting, INEC could still achieve it and save Nigerians from the killings and other election violence witnessed during elections”, he said. He assured that soonest the party will commence electronic registration of its members adding that the party would support every move towards electronic voting to end electoral violence.

The National Chairman noted that the Chairmanship and counsellorship candidates of the party emerged through a free and fair primaries and urged them to ensure that the people receive the needed infrastructural turnaround in different wards of the state. He advised the candidates to ensure the proper utilisation of the local government funds and shun any form of corruption and embazzlement of public funds pointing out that ill-gotten wealth vanishes.

