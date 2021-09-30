2023: Sectorial biases’ll not play any role in Kwara –Olokoba

A social commentator and political analyst, Comrade Razaq Olokoba believes that Kwara State has what it takes to go side-by-side with Lagos and Ogun states in terms of prosperity. In this interview, he speaks on governance in the state, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

What is your assessment of the situation in Kwara State today?

There are different definitions to what the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is doing today. While some people are saying he is doing well, others are saying he is not doing as expected. On the assessment of his politics, fewer feel he is handling the politics very well. But the number of those saying he is not handling it well is far higher than the number of those with the view that he is doing it right. And that is not good enough for him. For me, I just need to advise members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara State to stop behaving like people under a spell.

This goes for the governor and the people, who are opposing him within the party. If care is not taken and the opposition is allowed to come back to power in the next election, what the two sides within the APC are referring to now as suffering, marginalization or discrimination would be a child’s play in comparison to what they would suffer from the real opposition.

What I am saying is that the harm that the two factions in the APC in the state have suffered from each other would be a child’s play compared to the pains and the trauma they would suffer in the hands of the opposition if they come back today, and that should guide them. If they think another government coming would treat them better than how AbdulRazaq is treating them today, I tell them, that is an illusion!

If AbdulRazaq is also thinking that he should not re-contest and let the opposition come back to face the trauma he is facing now, he would also be making the greatest mistake of his life. It would be the worse political irony if he is thinking along that line.

Is there any formidable opposition on ground in the state presently?

There is of course! It is even interesting to note that the opposition is becoming more organized by every passing day as against the constant fights and unnecessary disagreements among members of the APC in the state are having every day. The truth is that members of APC in Kwara State are behaving like political toddlers; they are not getting it right at all as far as I am concerned.

I assume they should know that there would be crisis. The formation of APC in Kwara shows that the members came from different political backgrounds. So, ahead of the crisis, they should have put in place, a crisis management mechanism. They were supposed to have an effective conflict resolution body solidly on ground because there would be disagreement based on where every individual member came from. The governor did not suggest this, and that is disappointing. Members, who now claim to be in the opposition within the APC, also did not suggest it and this is also disappointing.

By now, if the needful had been done, the crisis resolution body would be working. I don’t see the two factions reconciling before the election. They have gone too far in pretending that things are fine. But this is not the time for pretension. I am from Kwara and I know the depth of the crisis that is going on. The depth of the crisis suggests that the two factions sadly, lack political maturity! One wonders how they could have allowed the enmity between them within the same party become irreconcilable. That is disappointing! So, the earlier they reconcile the better.

Has the intra party within the APC affected the general peace in the state?

No, not all! But permit me to cap it all by saying this: Everybody in Nigeria today goes to the market to buy peace. Peace has become a scarce commodity in the country today. Fortunately, there is peace in Kwara now. What the governor has done to bring peace on board in the state, I don’t know how he did it. Senator Bukola Saraki, the former governor was succeeded by Abdulfatah Ahmed. During their tenures, there were crises and violence. And when AbduRazaq came on board, peace started reigning supreme. How he did it, only God knows. And to me as an indigene, I know that it is when there is peace that anybody can progress.

I also know that it is when you are alive that there would be development and growth. Violence and conflict bring about deaths, disruption and disaster. It is when you are alive that you can start talking about restructuring, devolution of powers and dividends of democracy that good governance always offers us. And that the governor has been able to bring about peace is the only consolation.

So, if Bukola Saraki and his tendencies in the state are coming to sustain that peace, let them come and become the governor. We will welcome them. And if it is AbdulRazaq himself, who gave birth to the reigning peace that assures us in his manifesto that the peace would still be sustained, I will continue to promote him and say, let him remain the governor for another four years. For me, my support would not be for this party or that party, but it would be for those who would bring happiness to the people of Kwara. Take for instance the issue of the Value Added Tax (VAT).

Some states are becoming jittery now. Those states that were not hitherto taking their economy seriously are now chorusing ‘let us be our brothers’ keepers!’ There is nothing like brothers’ keepers now. It has become a state-to-state survival.

America would not say Mexico is in crisis and for that traumatise America to make Mexico feel fine. Lagos and Rivers states will not traumatize their states because they want Kwara State happy. Just like Trump would say, America first. So, as far as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is concerned, it is Lagos first and as far as Governor Nyesom Wike is concerned, it is the people of Rivers first. So, if in Kwara State, the anti-AbdulRazaq tendencies and Saraki tendencies become a third force that is coming to introduce a model that would put the economy of our state in order that is what we should be looking out for. Our support would be guided by their manifesto. In the next 10, 15 or 20 years’ time, it is not going to be Eldorado and cap in hand to Abuja again. Each state must fend for itself.

So, the question now is: What is the economy model of Abdul- Razaq in the next two years? As a background that VAT is no more going to Abuja again! And before you say Jack Robinson, we are walking towards resource control. There must be an economic model. And that is my concern for successive governors of Kwara State.

We would ask what is your economic model for the state is because the cap in hand to Abuja would become ‘once upon a time.’ So, there must be a viable economic model from Saraki’s third force and from AbdulRazaq. So, the people must be guided by their programme, manifesto and blue print. So, whoever aspires to come on board should know that the electorate would be guided by his manifestos before voting for him.

Have you forgotten the sectional biases in Kwara State when it comes to voting?

This time, such a primordial blackmail of whichever of the senatorial district a candidate comes from will not matter because that is not how a nation grows. The way to make a nation grow is to put a workable programme in place. I mean the programme that would put prosperity in the lives of the people. Singularly, the economy of California is rated among the rated among the economies of the world and it is the seventh economy of the world today.

It keeps changing; it can be fourth economy today and eleventh tomorrow. As a state, you must have a dream and work towards realising that dream. Lagos is one of the three most cosmopolitan nations in Africa today, taking after Johannesburg in South Africa and Cairo in Egypt. What is Kwara State doing to be rated among the most economically advanced states in Nigeria? All of us know that, once the economy of a nation is traumatized, morality becomes a scarce commodity. Once you see poverty moving in through the door, morality and good behaviour escape through the windows.

So, if you want to have control of the youth, you want to have security in your state, you address the economy first. What I am saying in essence is that, the economy of our state, Kwara, is very important and central to us. We must not wait until we wake up one day to hear Abuja say ‘there is nothing we can give you again.’ We are going towards that gradually. So, if any governor in Kwara State is not thinking towards that scenario, he is wasting the time of the good people of Kwara. The state was created over 50 years ago.

It is older than me. We should be able to put Kwara side by side with Ogun State. And there is nothing wrong if we put it side by side with Lagos. In land mass, we are about seven times bigger than Lagos State. In terms of natural resources, we are far ahead of Lagos State. So, there is no reason we cannot put it side by side with Lagos even in prosperity.

The question is how far has Kwara gone in that direction? The primordial blackmail that has kept us motionless and refused to allow us move forward as a people must be jettisoned. If it is religion, let us say bye to it. Israel and Saudi Arabia know people can die any time; they therefore make plans that can last their countries about 450 years to come; that optimism that if we live long we will do this or that is no longer tenable. People plan for their lives. If they talk about God, they are talking about moral. It does not mean that you should be irresponsible as a state to your responsibility and expect the support of the people.

