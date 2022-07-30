News

2023: Secure your electronic system against manipulations, PDP tells INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the security of its electronic system to prevent infiltrations and manipulations especially during the 2023 general elections.

The party also commended the deployment of technology in the electronic transmission of results in the July 16 Osun governorship election. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, however, wants INEC to expand its capacity so as to withstand the expected pressure in the large-scale transmission of results from across the country in the 2023 general elections. “INEC must know that the process of the 2023 general elections is crucial to the people and Nigerians expect nothing short of free, fair, transparent and credible elections that will reflect only their expressed will and aspiration to rescue our nation from the current misrule,” PDP stated.

The party also called on the commission “to replicate the success recorded in the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal (ICNP) technology to ensure transparent, fast, credible polling and transmission of results in the 2023 general elections.” According to the PDP, the ICNP technology allows political parties to use specified and dedicated access codes issued by INEC “to log in and electronically upload the names and particulars of their candidates onto the INEC web portal in a manner that guarantees promptness, safety of materials as well as the integrity and transparency of the submission process.”

 

