2023: Security agencies demonstrating partisanship – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has expressed the fears that security agencies might not be neutral during the 2023 general elections. Ayu, who spoke when he received a delegation of European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM) to Nigeria, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using security agencies to manipulate last weekend’s bye-elections in four states. According to him, agents of the ruling party intimidated opposition elements and changed some election results in favour of the APC, but said the PDP had compiled its observations on those elections and submitted reports to the relevant federal agencies. Ayu said the nation’s electoral process has been on the decline under the APC administration. He said: “It is on that note, that in spite of willingly handing over to the current ruling party in 2015, we have seen a decline in those values which we promoted as a political party, including the establishment and creation of certain institutions that were meant to strengthen democracy in this country.”

 

