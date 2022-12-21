2023: Security, unity will be my priority – Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi has assured that his government will prioritise security while working to unite the country.

Speaking during a campaign rally at the U. J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar, the Cross River State capital on Wednesday, Obi noted that he was concerned about the security situation in the country, promising to produce a security architecture that will bring peace to all.

According to him, the tension in Nigeria was as a result of disaffection by some sections of the country and his administration was out to address it, maintaining that he will lead with fairness, equity and transparency.

He also promised to deal with all manner of strikes in the country by engaging constantly with trade unions, explaining that his administration will not allow, through constant dialogue, strikes in order to allow for smooth running of government.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...