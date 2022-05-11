2023: Selling Jonathan as APC’s candidate’ll be difficult-Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi believes it will be difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sell ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as its candidate for the 2023 presidential election. He said this yesterday when asked by newsmen at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to respond to the reports that Jonathan had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC to become the ruling party’s presidential candidate. Umahi was at Villa to deliver a ‘Thank You’ letter from South East leaders to President Muhammadu Buhari for his 2-day visit to Ebonyi last week.

He said: “Jonathan is my father and God used him and the wife to make me a governor. So, anybody who has done anything for me, I’ve always remained very grateful to such person and I will continue to be very grateful to him and his wife for being available and my destiny helper to achieve that feat.

“Probably if that miracle did not take place, then the miracles that happened in Ebonyi State in terms of total evolution and transformation wouldn’t have taken place. “So, he’s a man we can’t forget, just like Sani Abacha, who created the state and Mr. President. Of course, we’ve named the airport after him, we’ve named the light tunnel after him, we’ve named the Presidential Lodge after him.”

