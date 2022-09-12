2023: Senate braces for another high turnover

Over 50% of serving senators not returning to Tenth Senate

CHUKWU DAVID takes a look at the outcome of the primary elections across political parties in May, 2022, and reports that more than 50 per cent of lawmakers serving in the Ninth Senate won’t return to the apex legislative Assembly come 2023

There are indications that the Ninth Senate may be the worst hit in terms of high turnover of lawmakers in the history of the National Assembly since the country’s return to civil governance in the last two decades.

This trend appears to be progressive since 2003, with experienced senators losing their seats to freshers, who usually start from the scratch to learn the act of lawmaking.

According to some political analysts, this ugly trend in the nation’s symbol of democracy, has led to frequent loss of institutional memory in the parliament, which obviously hampers activities of the apex legislative body, with its professional and proficient advancement in legislative business being retarded.

The party primaries which held three months ago within different political platforms saw a high number of serving senators failing to secure tickets to contest the forthcoming 2023 general election. Immediately after the primaries, interim analysis carried out by our correspondent showed that about 60 senators, which represents 65.4 per cent of the 109 senators were not able to secure tickets of the respective parties.

This therefore, implies that only 34.6 per cent of the membership of the Ninth Senate was able to get tickets to contest for seats in the Tenth National Assembly, which will be inaugurated in June, 2023, all things being equal. It was also observed that by this outcome, this would be the highest percentage turnover of lawmakers in the history of the National Assembly since Nigeria’s return to civil rule in 1999.

Those who failed to secure return tickets fall under three different categories. The first category is those who did not contest for the Senate because of their aspirations for higher political offices.

The second category are those who contested but lost at the shadow polls; while the third group are those who did not contest as a result of zoning arrangement in their respective senatorial districts.

Those who are in the first category of senators who will not return to the Tenth Assembly include the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who ran for presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June but lost; his deputy, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, who ran for gubernatorial ticket of the same party in Delta State and won and Senator Uba Sani, who also clinched the Kaduna State guber ticket of the APC.

Others are Senator Aisha Binani, who picked the gubernatorial ticket of the APC in Adamawa State and Senator Sandy Onor, who also falls into the same category in Cross River State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among others.

Senators in the category of outright loss at party primaries are Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central), Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West), Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central), Danjumah La’ah (PDP Kaduna South), Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP, Ondo South), Onyewuchi Ezenwa Francis (PDP, Imo East) and Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North). Others in the category of outright loss at the party primaries are Senators Jika Haliru Dauda (APC, Bauchi Central), Bulkachuwa Adamu Muhammad (APC, Bauchi North), Amos Bulus Kilawangs (APC, Gombe South), Mandiya Bello (APC, Katsina South) and Gyang Istifanus Dung (PDP, Plateau North).

Senators in the category of those who voluntarily decided not to contest due to zoning arrangements in their respective senatorial districts are Senators Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West), Orker Jev Emmanuel Yisa (PDP, Benue North West), Oseni Yakubu (APC Kogi Central) and Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos Central), among others. The serving senators, who secured return tickets across the political parties, are 55 out of 109.

It is also not guaranteed that all of them will make it at the general election. This shows that the next Senate is going to be dominated by lawmakers, who will start afresh to learn the business of lawmaking. It will also no doubt affect the quality of legislations of the next Senate.

New Telegraph x-rays realignments after the party primaries and the current configuration based on state by state analysis. Jigawa On state by state analysis of the present situation with respect to serving senators, who may return to the Tenth Assembly, only Senator Mohammed Sabo Nakudu secured a ticket in Jigawa State. Senators Hadejia Hassan Ibrahim and Sankara Danladi Abubakar could not actualise their ambition of returning to the Red Chamber as they failed to secure their party’s senatorial ticket. Nakudu who represents Jigawa South West, got the ticket penultimate week in a fresh primary election conducted by the APC after the death of Tijjani Ibrahim, who won the primary election three months ago. Nakudu, had in the earlier primaries ran for the governorship ticket of Jigawa State along with the two other serving senators but lost to the current deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Umar Namadi. Katsina In Katsina State, none of the three serving senators namely: Ahmed Baba Kaita, Bello Mandiya and Abdullahi Barkiya Kabir secured return ticket from their party (APC) to the Tenth Assembly. On his part, Baba Kaita defected from the APC to the PDP because of his quest for governorship position of the State. However, Mandiya and Barkiya lost out in the Senatorial primary elections conducted by the party penultimate Saturday. Zamfara In Zamfara State, only one senator out of the three secured a ticket to contest in the 2023 senatorial election for a possible return to the Tenth Senate. Senator Sabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) was the one who got a return ticket, while Senator Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West) willingly dropped his ambition for a former governor of the State, Abdulaziz Yari. Yari is apparently being pacified with Anka’s seat by Governor Bello Mattawale, just as Senator Kabiru Marafa is being settled with Zamfara Central Senatorial ticket, a position occupied by Senator Mohammed Hassan, who left the senatorial seat to become the deputy governor of the state few months ago. Kebbi In Kebbi State, Senator Bala Ibn Na ‘Allah (Kebbi South), is the only serving senator, who got a return ticket on the platform of the APC. The former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), contested the governorship primary of the APC but lost. He, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the primary poll, leading to his defection to the PDP. It is also on record that before the primary election, Senator Abdullahi had a running battle with Governor Atiku Bagudu. Similar friction also broke out between the governor and Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), which also forced Aliero to defect to the PDP, where he was given senatorial ticket. Kaduna The only serving senator who obtained return ticket is Suleiman Abdul-Kwari (Kaduna North). Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central), contested the governorship primary and succeeded on the platform of APC. Senator Danjumah La’ah (Kaduna South) failed to get return ticket during the primary election of the PPD. Kano In Kano State, Senators Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South) and Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North), secured tickets at the senatorial primaries, while Ibrahim Shekarau failed, a development that made him to defect to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for its ticket. He, however, dumped the NNPP for PDP last week, with no sign of securing a senatorial ticket for now. Sokoto In Sokoto State, the three serving senators all got return tickets. They are Aliyu Wammakko (Sokoto North), Gobir Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto East) and Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto South), who defected from PDP to APC few months ago. Plateau In Plateau State of the North Central geo-political Zone, none of the three serving senators – Nora Ladi Daduut (Plateau South), Dimka Hezekiah (Plateau Central) and Gyang Istifanus Dung (Plateau North), secured the respective ticket from their political parties. Kogi In Kogi State, Senators Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) and Yakubu Oseni (Kogi Central) lost their respective bids to secure return tickets to the Tenth Assembly. However, Senator Jibrin Isa (Kogi East), was able to get return ticket. Niger In Niger State, the position of Senator Bima Enagi (Niger South) is not known yet but the Deputy Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North) lost at the primary election, while Senator Sani Musa (Niger East) won and got a return ticket from the primary conducted penultimate Saturday. Nasarawa In Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, (APC, Nasarawa South) got a return ticket. However, Godiya Akwashiki, who earlier lost in the APC senatorial primary election defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and got a senatorial ticket. The third senator, who is now the National Chairman of the APC, Adamu Abdullahi, did not go for return ticket. Benue In Benue State two out of the three senators got return tickets. The senator, who did not get the return ticket of his party, is Orker- Jev Emmanuel Yisa (Benue North West).

Kwara It is the same story in Kwara State as only one out of the three senators – Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central) – did not get a return a ticket. Bauchi In Bauchi State, all the three serving senators lost out but Senator Haliru Jika (Bauchi Central), later decamped to the NNPP, where he secured a ticket to contest the senatorial election. Taraba In Taraba State, only Senator Isa Shuaibu Lau (Taraba North), secured a return ticket. Senators Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba South) and Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (Taraba Central) went for the governorship ticket which was won by Bwacha. Yobe In Yobe State, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, is still struggling to retrieve Yobe North senatorial ticket from Bashir Machina, who actually contested and won at the primary election, when Lawan went for the APC presidential ticket, which he and other contestants lost to Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu. However, the former governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe East) and Senator Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed (Yobe South) secured tickets of the ruling APC to re-contest for their seats in the Tenth Assembly. Gombe In Gombe State, Senator Amos Bulus Kilawangs (Gombe South) lost out in his return bid to former Senator Joshua Lidani, while Senators Mohammed Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central) and Alkali Saidu (Gombe North), secured return tickets through the the APC. Adamawa In Adamawa State, Senators Ishaku Elisha Cliff Abbo (Adamawa North) and Binos Dauda Yaroe (Adamawa South , secured return tickets through the APC and PDP respectively, while Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani (Adamawa Central) emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC. Borno In Borno State, only Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) is holding a return ticket as the two other senators – Kashim Shettima (Borno Central) is the vice presidential candidate of the APC and Abubakar Kyari (Borno North), is the National Deputy Chairman (North) of the APC. Ondo None of the three serving senators in Ondo State obtained a return ticket to contest for the Tenth Assembly. The senators are the Senate Deputy Leader, Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North), Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central) and Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South). Lagos In Lagos State, only Senator Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) is contesting the senatorial election for a possible return to the Red Chamber due to shifting of political base to Ogun West by Senator Olamilekan Adeola from Lagos West and voluntary withdrawal from the race by Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central), whose spouse is the presidential standard bearer for the ruling party. Ogun In Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central) did not secure a return ticket to the Tenth Senate as his bid for the presidential ticket of the APC was unsuccessful. However, Senator Lekan Mustapha (Ogun East) secured a return ticket. For Ogun West, Senator Tolu Odebiyi lost the ticket Olamilekan, who joined the contest from Lagos West. Oyo In Oyo State, two senators – Abdulfatah Buhari (Oyo North) and Kola Balogun (Oyo South) – succeeded in securing return tickets but Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central) did not go for senatorial primary as a result of his gubernatorial ambition on the APC platform. Ekiti In Ekiti State, results after the conduct of the APC and the PDP senatorial primary elections indicate that all the three serving senators from the state succeeded in securing tickets for the 2023 senatorial election. Osun In Osun State, all the three serving senators from the state equally succeeded in securing tickets for the 2023 senatorial election. Edo In Edo State, only Senator Clifford Ordia, who represents Edo Central Senatorial District, got a ticket to contest for the Tenth Senate in 2023. The other two senators – Francis Alimikhena and Matthew Urhoghide – were not successful as they all lost their respective bids at the primary elections. Cross River In Cross River State, two of the three senators contested the gubernatorial primaries and so did not seek return ticket for the Tenth Assembly. They are Sandy Onor (Cross River Central) and Gershom Bassey (Cross River South). Delta In Delta State, where the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege (Delta Central) and James Manager (Delta South) contested for gubernatorial tickets of the APC and PDP respectively, only Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North), got a ticket to contest for a seat in the Red Chamber. Rivers In River State, only Senator Barinada Mpigi (Rivers South East) out of the three senators from the state secured a ticket for the 2023 senatorial contest. Akwa Ibom Senator Eyinkenyi Akon Etim is the only serving senator who secured a ticket for next year’s senatorial election in Akwa- Ibom State. Bayelsa Unlike other states in the South-South zone, all the three serving senators from Bayelsa State, secured tickets to contest for seats in the nation’s apex legislative chamber in the forthcoming 2023 general election. Imo In Imo State, only Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi (Imo East), secured a ticket on the platform of Labour Party. Senators Rochas Okorocha (Imo West) and Chukwuma Frank Ibezim (Imo North) are not returning. Ebonyi In Ebonyi State, Senators Michael Nnachi ( PDP Ebonyi South) and Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), secured tickets, while Obinna Ogba (PDP, Ebonyi Central), did not seek return ticket because he went for the gubernatorial ticket. Abia In Abia State, two out of the three serving senators got tickets. They are the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) and Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South). The third senator and former governor of the state, Theodore Orji, did not contest the primary election. Anambra In Anambra State, Senators Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central), Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North) and Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra South), all got tickets to contest for their senatorial seats. Enugu In Enugu State, only Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP Enugu East), secured a ticket to contest the senatorial poll. The former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and Senator Chukwuka Utazi, did not seek for their party’s ticket. FCT In the nation’s political capital, Abuja, the only senator representing the Federal Capital Territory senatorial district on the platform of the PDP, Philip Aduda, secured a ticket to recontest the senatorial election in 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...