News

2023: Senate urges INEC to allow eligible prisoners vote

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The senate has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow duly registered and eligible prison inmates to exercise their franchise during elections. The apex legislative body also called on the electoral body to determine the status of the inmates that were constitutionally and legally qualified to be registered as eligible voters and should vote at elections. It also urged the commission and relevant agencies to carry out voter enlightenment in all prisons in Nigeria, to educate the inmates of their rights and the necessity to exercise their franchise in general elections. The chamber further called on INEC and all relevant agencies to update the register of voters to take into account the prison population for the purpose of elections. The senate also urged the commission in collaboration with the Nigeria Correctional Service to locate voting centres at custodial centres across the country to be used for voting. These were resolutions reached by the senate following a motion sponsored by Senator Patrick Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South). The motion was entitled; “The prerogative of prison inmates to vote in general elections in Nigeria: Statutory, inalienable and nonnegotiable.” Moro said: “The senate notes that certain human rights are inalienable and come naturally with the birth of the individual. One of such rights is that of citizenship. “Incarceration though is one of the legal grounds of depriving a person or an offender in the custody of certain rights, the right of citizenship cannot at any point be taken away.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How Nigeria can solve kidnapping, banditry, others, by Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday said the only way out of the security challenges bedevilling the country was to employ a home-grown approach. While stating that most crimes emanated as local issues, Akeredolu noted that the state’s Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) was a baby of necessity conceived to solve the plethora of security […]
News Top Stories

Body of SANS meet AGF Malami over siege on Justice Odili’s house

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA

The Body of Senior Advocate s of Nigeria (BOSAN) yesterday met with the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and demanded an immediate probe of last Friday’s siege of the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court. Among those in attendance were Adegboyega Awomolo, Prof Yemi […]
News

Yoruba group recommends Yahaya Bello for President to fix Nigeria’s security challenges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following yet another award in recognition of his efforts in combating insecurity in Kogi State, the Congress of Yoruba Youth (CYY) has backed Governor Yahaya Bello to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. In a statement signed by its President, Aare Adeniyi Ibikunle, the youths from the South-West said the governor has shown capacity to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica