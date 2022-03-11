2023: Senate urges INEC to allow eligible prisoners vote

The senate has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow duly registered and eligible prison inmates to exercise their franchise during elections. The apex legislative body also called on the electoral body to determine the status of the inmates that were constitutionally and legally qualified to be registered as eligible voters and should vote at elections. It also urged the commission and relevant agencies to carry out voter enlightenment in all prisons in Nigeria, to educate the inmates of their rights and the necessity to exercise their franchise in general elections. The chamber further called on INEC and all relevant agencies to update the register of voters to take into account the prison population for the purpose of elections. The senate also urged the commission in collaboration with the Nigeria Correctional Service to locate voting centres at custodial centres across the country to be used for voting. These were resolutions reached by the senate following a motion sponsored by Senator Patrick Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South). The motion was entitled; “The prerogative of prison inmates to vote in general elections in Nigeria: Statutory, inalienable and nonnegotiable.” Moro said: “The senate notes that certain human rights are inalienable and come naturally with the birth of the individual. One of such rights is that of citizenship. “Incarceration though is one of the legal grounds of depriving a person or an offender in the custody of certain rights, the right of citizenship cannot at any point be taken away.
