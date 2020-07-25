News

2023: Senate will ensure just, fair deal for all Nigerians –Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has promised that the Senate would ensure that just and treatment was given to every part of Nigeria in the scheme of things. Lawan made this pledge when a delegation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by its Secretary General, Dim Uche Okwukwu, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the National Assembly complex, Abuja. He said: “I want to assure you that the Senate will always stand by National interest. We believe in the unity and the need for every ethnic group, every religious persuasion to have a very fair deal within the country.

“We will work with your representatives from the South East, particularly from Ibo land. We will do everything to support them and they are representing you very well in the Senate.” The President of the Senate said that notwithstanding their different political platforms, the national interest had remained their guiding principle in the National Assembly.

He assured his guests that the federal lawmakers would always support what would give them the kind of inclusion and sense of belonging in the south east. “We can see the commitment of the Federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that every part of Nigeria gets some infrastructure development,” he said. Lawan, however, drew the attention of the delegation to the progress on the second Niger Bridge and compared it with the unfulfilled promises of the past on the project. The Senate President said: “This administration may not talk too much but it is doing a lot across the country with very little resources. Not like the plentiful resources the previous administration had.

