2023: Senator steps down for Emmanuel’s choice

Hope for the governorship ambition of Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands, Pastor Umo Eno, has received a boost as a major challenger in the race for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state, Senator Effiong Bob, has dropped his ambition. The fifth and sixth National Assembly Senator and political leader of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, Effiong Bob, accompanied stakeholders across the state to consult Governor Udom Emmanuel at the Governor’s Lodge, Government House, Uyo and drum up support for Pastor Eno. “But this is God’s project.

I saw what transpired yesterday when Pastor Umo Eno was presented. When you see God’s hand in a project, one has to be careful,” he said. He therefore declared his total commitment to the vanguard of the Umo Eno governorship project and to be visibly involved in all consultations and campaigns. Effiong Bob won the hearts of the governor and stakeholders present, when he told everyone present that his withdrawal from the contest to support Umo Eno, was also informed by his resolve to give Governor Emmanuel his utmost support throughout his administration.

 

