2023: Shettima, Sanwo-Olu rally for Tinubu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima have said presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is the most qualified among those jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Speaking during the 95+1 anniversary lecture of the Yoruba Tennis Clubin Lagos, Sanwo-Olu and Shettima urged Nigeri-ans to shun religious sentiments and vote for Tinubu. Sanwo-Olu, who urged Nigerians not to allow religious division, especially the Muslim-Muslim candidacy of the ruling party, said electing the next President should be about leadership, character, audacity to think and ability to think deeply and solve problems. He said: “There is nothing in the issue of a Muslim- Muslim Ticket.

I am a Christian and my wife is a Christian but we know too well that it is not about religion. “We have forgotten that in 2011 the Action Congress of Nigeria fielded Nuhu Ribadu and his vice presidential candidate, Mr. Fola Adeola in a Muslim-Muslim ticket. We did not see any problem at that time.

“But suddenly because there is a likelihood of this ticket (Tinubu-Shettima) emerging as a winner, people now want to divide us. “We will say no because that is not who we are. It is about leadership. It is about character. “It is about the audacity to think. It is about the ability to be able to think deeply and solve problems. “We do not want to despise other candidates. We all know too well what their antecedents are. “We all know too what their credentials are. But we know that as a nation, we need a strong launch pad. We need to think out of the box and be able to put our best foot forward. “I want to thank the leadership of the Yoruba Tennis Club again for making the right choice by inviting Senator Kashim Shettima to deliver the anniversary lecture. “We are celebrating 96 years now and let it be on record that by 2026 during our centenary celebration, by the grace of God, we will have Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu coming here to celebrate with us as President on our centenary and of course by your grace and your support, I will still remain as your 15th Governor, coming here and celebrate in four years time and all of you will be here.”

 

