2023: Shine your eyes, watch their lips, Onitiri cautions voters

As political electioneering campaigns towards 2023 kicked off recently, Nigerian electorate have been cautioned to shine their eyes and watch politicians’ lips and not to be fooled again. 

In a press statement issued in Lagos yesterday, renowned activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri cautioned:

“We cannot and should not miss this great opportunity that 2023 affords us to correct our past mistakes and put Nigeria on the path of progress, security, unity, economic recovery and buoyancy.”

According to him, many politicians are now on the prowl to deceive Nigerian voters with all kinds of promises, both realistic and unrealistic. 

Onitiri warned the electorate: “Will Nigerians allow themselves to be deceived again? God forbid second affliction on this blessed country. The rescue mission is firmly in our hands. 

“We cannot blame God if we miss the great opportunity to rescue Nigeria from the impending calamity. 

“Nigerians love prayers a lot, but we have our roles to play before praying to God for help. Our vote is our right and weapon, we should not sell our votes for peanuts. 

“We should resist the temptation of money in exchange for our votes and tell the professional politicians we are wiser this time around.”

The  socio-political critic noted that “all the professional politicians were already boasting on their money. They are ready to buy voters as usual with their money.”

According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, Onitiri recalled, over 65% of Nigerians are below the poverty level within seven years of the APC federal administration. 

“We cannot wait until every Nigerian is put below poverty level. God forbid. Let us take our collective destiny in our hands.”

He accused the APC government of mortgaging Nigerians’ future to N73tr debts within seven years, while our economy is in total comatose, resulting in $1USD to N850 as exchange rate.

He also noted that under the APC government, the country was under siege of the bandits, terrorists and kidnappers with their victims’ relations paying ransoms through their noses. Nobody is secured. 

“All the three cardinal campaign issues promised in 2015 had been cancelled.”

On the foreign scene, Onitiri pointed out that Nigeria has been turned into a pharya nation by developed nations. Nigerians are being denied entry visas by comity of developed nations. This  he said, is unacceptable. 

“We need to claim back our country. We cannot hand over a bleeding country to weak, ailing and clueless incompetent hands. 

“The leader we need to help salvage our country now should be a young, vibrant, well educated and visionary person that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other world leaders,” he stressed. 

The President we want now should be a leader that will take our country from the world’s poverty capital to the world’s first tourist destination; from consumption to production,” Onitiri concluded.

 

