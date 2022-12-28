2023: Shun behaviour capable of bringing disrepute to your organisations, Buhari cautions security agencies

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned the security agencies in the country to desist from behaviour that could bring disrepute to their organisations and the country in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The President gave this warning Wednesday in his remarks at the commissioning of the Defence Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) newly acquired Estate in Idu-Karmo, Abuja,.

Warning them against compromising the democratic process, the President urged the agencies to handle the distribution and monitoring of classified materials and other logistics ‘‘professionally and in accordance with Standing Operation Procedures.’’

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari charged the security agencies that would be engaged with various support services in the 2023 elections to remain apolitical and maintain a high sense of professionalism.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Major-General Samuel Adebayo, thanked the President for inaugurating the new estate, noting that the project would always be remembered by the DIA community as the President’s legacy gift for the Year 2022.

According to Adebayo, the newly inaugurated staff quarters contained 16 units of 3-bedroom terrace buildings with boys’ quarters and 48 units of 3-bedroom flats all in suite.

