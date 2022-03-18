2023: Shun fake news, hate speech, Malami tasks journalists

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday urged journalists to refrain from publishing fake news, hate speeches, sedition and libellous reports capable of inciting violence before, during and after the 2023 general election. Malami made the call in Abuja while delivering a keynote speech at the 2022 media conference organised by the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, Abuja chapter.

He said: “I call on journalists to refrain from fake news, defamation, sedition, hate speech, blasphemy and incitements of inflammatory statements in their reportage that could jeopardise our corporate existence as a nation and hamper the peace we have been enjoying.” The AGF commended NAJUC for organising the conference, saying it was “a clear indication of working towards making a positive impression and impact in democratic process and nation building.” The AGF expressed appreciation to judiciary reporters, stressing that their reports culminate into the positive portrayals of the landslide and laudable accomplishments of the Federal Ministry of Justice, the justice sector in general and by extension the Federal Government.

